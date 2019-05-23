Pauly D Says 'Jersey Shore' Co-Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘Putting His Daughter First’ After Jen Harley Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Jersey Shore co-star has his back during a tough time after Jen Harley, with whom he shares 1-year-old daughter Ariana, was arrested earlier this month.

Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio told Us Weekly of Ortiz-Magro's head space in the wake of Harley's domestic battery arrest, "He's doing well. You know, he's going through it. He's on that right path too. He went to rehab and came back. He's putting his daughter first, which is the most important thing. [He's] getting himself right, putting his daughter as a priority. He's still on that same path, which is great."

The Double Shot at Love star added that while Ortiz-Magro has been filming Season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation with the rest of the cast, Harley has also been involved with production.

"She's not really part of the show, but sometimes she does make a little appearance," the DJ explained. "She is a part of his life … [and] you get to see our individual lives. Pretty cool.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have been through a number of ups and downs during their tumultuous 2-year relationship, including Harley's 2018 arrest for domestic violence after the Jersey Shore star accused her of dragging him behind a car.

On May 16, Harley was arrested once again on domestic battery charges after being accused of attacking Ortiz-Magro, and was held on $3,000 bond.

As all this legal drama played out, the MTV personality sought to better himself in rehab, he told Us Weekly in February.

"I decided to go to treatment because I wanted to be a better person, a better father for my daughter," Ortiz-Magro said at the time. "Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn't want to be. I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that's happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter."

