‘Trading Spaces’ Cast Member Paige Davis Takes Shot at HGTV’s Joanna Gaines

TLC personality Paige Davis, best known for Trading Spaces, just took a shot at a beloved design element by HGTV‘s Joanna Gaines

The Wrap reports during Friday’s Television Critics Association press tour, a journalist asked a panel of stars from Trading Spaces about their least-favorite home-design trends.

“I’m wondering if you are in agreement for certain types of design trends to disappear, and what some of your pet peeves are and some of the things that you have to talk homeowners out of — like, strongly — and steer them away from?” the reporter asked the cast.

“Like shiplap?” Davis asked, eliciting laughter from the panel and the ballroom.

When Gaines’ series Fixer Upper started on HGTV, Gaines was one of the first major designers to really embrace shiplap, rough-sawn pine boards arranged so that each panel overlaps the one below it. The structure pays tribute to the historic past of old homes and farmhouses.

While the blow from Davis might not really affect Gaines, the HGTV star and her husband Chip have a lot to celebrate. Despite their show ending later this year, the two revealed to fans and followers they were expecting their fifth child.

Just a day after the start of January, the queen of shiplap and her husband shared the news via Instagram.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)” Chip posted under a photo of the couple sporting their respective bumps, only one of which is from a baby.

The HGTV couple is already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

This may be part of the reason the couple decided to end their hit show after the ongoing fifth season, announcing in September that they wanted to spend more time as a family.

“For people, they think there’s got to be a reason, like, ‘Oh, something bad happened and therefore that’s why they’re leaving the show.’ I think it’s just hard for people to comprehend, no, we’re just leaving because it’s right instinctively for us and our family. No negative reason,” Joanna told The Huffington Post.