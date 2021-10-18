Olivia Jade Giannulli Responds to Rumor She and ‘DWTS’ Partner Val Chmerkovskiy Are ‘Hooking Up’

Olivia Jade Giannulli has officially responded to recent rumors that she and her Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy are “hooking up.” Setting the record straight, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli took to TikTok and made sure her fans and followers knew that there was no truth to the speculation. “Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” the 22-year-old social media influencer said.

Giannulli went on to note that the individual who first shared the rumor had “blocked” her. “Someone had to send me this video. I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up,” she continued. “We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife.” The then added, “It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends.”

Chmerkovskiy is married to fellow Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson, who recently opened up about her husband’s dance partner on the show’s 30th season. “I have to be honest, I had some of those same feelings because I had never met her before, but I had only read things or heard certain things,” Johnson told Us Weekly. “And after I’ve been able to get to know her a little bit too, it was just really apparent to me and really humbling for me of, like, you know what, this is why you don’t make assumptions about people until you get to meet them.” She added, “I think that this is an incredible experience for her to show a different side of her and to show who she really is and to show growth. So, yeah, I’m really excited to see how far they go.”

Johnson is currently making history on Dancing With the Stars as one-half of the show’s first same-sex couple, partnered with dancer and actress JoJo Siwa. When asked about any competitiveness between her and her husband, Johnson replied, “There’s never been a married couple in the finals together, so I want to be that first one this season with him.” She added, “And then whoever brings home the mirrorball, I don’t even care because then we have four and it’s, like, even on our mantle … it’s going to balance each other, but I would love obviously to win that mirrorball, but I would be so proud if he won that mirrorball.” Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.