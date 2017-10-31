NSFW Site Offers Refunds After Farrah Abraham Bails on Live Show

Former Teen Mom OG cast member’s Farrah Abraham‘s live backdoor cam show didn’t go off as planned Monday night, forcing the adult site hosting the event to offer refunds, according to TMZ.

Instead of a solo anal sex show, which Abraham and the hosting site CamSoda had both advertised in the weeks leading up to the broadcast, Abraham sat in lingerie promoting her line of adult toys and railing on MTV.

The network, she said, had fired her earlier in the day for being an adult performer.

She later clarified her point in a Facebook post, alleging that Viacom, which owns MTV, “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!”

“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother,” she continued.

CamSoda was not happy with Abraham’s performance either way, telling TMZ they were forced to reimburse people for their show since it “created unfulfilled expectations.”

Abraham’s September show for CamSoda was so popular it broke the website, which had brought on additional IT support anticipating the success of Monday’s show.

The company also criticized MTV, saying it was “reprehensible that she would lose her job because of a webcam performance.”