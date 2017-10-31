NSFW Site Offers Refunds After Farrah Abraham Bails on Live Show

Former Teen Mom OG cast member’s Farrah Abraham‘s live backdoor cam show didn’t go off as planned Monday night, forcing the adult site hosting the event to offer refunds, according to TMZ.
Instead of a solo anal sex show, which Abraham and the hosting site CamSoda had both advertised in the weeks leading up to the broadcast, Abraham sat in lingerie promoting her line of adult toys and railing on MTV.
The network, she said, had fired her earlier in the day for being an adult performer.
She later clarified her point in a Facebook post, alleging that Viacom, which owns MTV, “let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!”
“Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother,” she continued.
CamSoda was not happy with Abraham’s performance either way, telling TMZ they were forced to reimburse people for their show since it “created unfulfilled expectations.”
Even though #Viacom fired me today they couldn’t help but to exploit myself & my daughter for their promotional gain- Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private ! Even though I have successfully been to gentlemen’s clubs appearances they filmed and Viacom filmed me at the AVN’s & Viacom shows and glorifies showing couples having sex on their network but as stated today “my brands press out shines the Teen mom Viacom press”- Sad such a phenomenal show will no longer have its biggest talent on the show because of women hating, sex shaming, hate crimes, selfish, Weinstein company power trip behaviors against a professional hard working, honest mother. I’m proud of myself not giving in to be sex shamed by Viacom network, Proud to not have a network take away financial opportunities for my goals, proud to be an Advocate for a healthy sex life, safe sex, teen pregnancy prevention and so much more while I run companies in different feilds and scale them. Cheers to basically winning against hurtful disgusting executives who do way more in their personal lives then what I could ever be judged for-I will never be broken by hateful wrong people and if everyone else is brained washed, on drugs, pills, scheming thinking their at the top of their power trips I WISH to always be apart- I give this chapter of my life to GOD & all of his glory & to justice in court. If God’s for you who dare be against you. I look forward to writing my first business book and sharing all of these life changing experiences in detail , from scheming producers & executives to jealous celebrities ,what to do to over come , not be shattered & stay true to the free world we live in ! #USA #AMERICA Get out there a keep being you! Your much better then all the politics & the people at the top who could never be at the top if it wasn’t for you! #godisgood
Abraham’s September show for CamSoda was so popular it broke the website, which had brought on additional IT support anticipating the success of Monday’s show.
The company also criticized MTV, saying it was “reprehensible that she would lose her job because of a webcam performance.”