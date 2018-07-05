Nikki Bella Downgrades Bridesmaids in Awkward ‘Total Bellas’ Clip

Season 3 of Total Bellas is currently airing on E!, chronicling Nikki Bella‘s road to the altar before she ultimately ended up calling off her wedding to John Cena.

In a clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode, the wedding is still on, though Bella has to deliver some tough news to some of her best friends in regards to the nuptials when she had to demote them from bridesmaids to guests.

Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, explained the situation in a confessional, with Brie revealing that Nikki had originally asked around 10 women to be her bridesmaids.

“My sister invites our whole group of girlfriends, which is ten, to be her bridesmaids,” Brie said. “But then she quickly realized that all those girlfriends were the only girls coming to the wedding pretty much. So now she has to disinvite her best friends to be her bridesmaids.”

“I wish I could have them all as bridesmaids, but it’s just not gonna work out for my wedding,” Nikki chimed in.

The clip then sees the sisters arrive at dinner with their friends Shawna and Katy, Brie gives Nikki a verbal nudge before the athlete spills the news to her friends, telling them, “I decided that I’m not going to have bridesmaids anymore.”

“Like, anyone?” Shawna asked.

“Yeah,” Nikki replied.

Ultimately, Nikki called the wedding off, sharing in a recent YouTube video that she and Cena are currently just friends.

“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get show months after,” she said. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

“We are both working on each other and trying to work on us,” she continued. “We talk every day. He is not only my best friend but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

Bella concluded, “I do have hope for us. John right now is in China filming a movie. I hate to say perfect timing, but it’s giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future.”

