Nikki Bella Confirms Romance With ‘DWTS’ Pro Artem Chigvintsev in ‘Total Bellas’ Finale

Nikki Bella is seeking out new horizons with Artem Chigvintsev by her side as Season 4 of Total Bellas comes to an end.

In Sunday’s finale, coming off of Evolution, the first all-women’s pay-per-view in WWE history, Nikki and Brie Bella were looking at what was ahead for them.

“This is what I’ve worked for the past 12 years. Nothing gets bigger than that,” Nikki said of her championship round with Ronda Rousey. “This was such a hell of a ride. And I’m just so proud of all the women.”

With Brie officially retired and looking for a home in Phoenix with daughter Birdie and husband Daniel Bryan, the twins decided to take a trip up to Napa to check in on their wine brand and celebrate the upcoming changes in their lives. For Nikki, it was her first time being back where she had planned to wed ex John Cena before calling off their wedding in April 2018.

“I feel like it was the first time I’m just fully, like, starting my true grieving and healing process,” she told Brie. Nikki added that it would obviously be upsetting to see Cena with the person he eventually begins to date, but she was also ready to move on herself. “I still have a long way to go, but honestly, I’m ready for a new me. I need it,” she said.

Celebrating her 35th birthday with twin Brie also put things in perspective, with Nikki realizing she would need to hang up her boots with the WWE in order to keep her sanity, and her brands, alive. With that revelation, Nikki decided to stop eyeing the move to L.A. and make it official.

“So, I have some news: I got a house in L.A.!” Nikki announced to her family. While Brie and Nikki were both excited to move forward in their lives, being far away from one another for the first time in a long time was bittersweet for the twins.

“Here’s to being 35 and finally being on our own,” Nikki laughed as the two said goodbye to their morning coffees and evening wine.

Flashing forward a few months, Nikki looked settled into her new L.A. home, and made it clear that she was moving on with her former Dancing With the Stars partner romantically.

“I just feel like this free spirit. Truly like a butterfly out of her cage. I don’t know, I have this new level of excitement,” she told the camera, hopping on the back of Chigvintsev’s motorcycle and heading into the sunset. “I’m ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about.”

Photo credit: Getty / David Livingston