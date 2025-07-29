New Reality Show ‘Truck Dynasty’ Announced

Discovery Channel is gearing up for its brand new reality series, Truck Dynasty, from its executive producers, Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The new occupation reality show, premiering Aug. 12, takes viewers on a ride with a larger-than-life family who transform average trucks into the “loudest, most coveted, and eye-catching custom creations around,” as per a press release.

In the first teaser for Truck Dynasty, the Ghattas family of Florida’s Apocalypse Manufacturing promises that no idea is too big or too wild when it comes to their goal of “transform[ing] average trucks into jaw-dropping monstrosities.”

Owner Joe Ghattas is described as a “self-made boss” in the custom truck industry, and is someone known for his bold designs and loyal following, which includes “hardcore enthusiasts, world-famous rappers, sports superstars, and elite supermodels.” Joe works alongside his wife and co-owner, Ashley, to design, fabricate and sell his outrageous creations — and no design is too wild for them to build.

From an Apocalypse Hellfire with a pull-out mobile kitchen for legendary chef Guy Fieri or an Apocalypse Super Truck with superhero branding for NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, Joe won’t turn down a challenge.

With the support of his “over-the-top” and “New Jersey extra” in-laws, who run sales and marketing for Apocalypse Manufacturing, Joe is on the brink of “breaking through the fiercely competitive marketplace to establish an American auto brand in a category all its own.”

Viewers will get to see in the first season everything from a “high-water emergency response vehicle built for fire departments to traverse downed palm trees” to a “Boat Truck” — an amphibious Jeep that “cruises the highway and dives straight into the water” as Truck Dynasty showcases “next-level creations built to conquer land, water, and everything in between.”

Truck Dynasty premieres Tuesday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel.



Truck Dynasty is produced for Discovery Channel by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott.