New Photos Surface of ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Gabe Brown’s Wedding to Raquell Rose

More than three months after tying the knot, new photos of Alaskan Bush People stars Gabe Brown and wife Raquelle Rose’s Washington wedding have been released. Brown’s brother, Bear Brown, shared the sweet snaps on his private Instagram account over the weekend, showing everything from the newlyweds to brother Bam Bam, who officiated the nuptials.

“Carly is an AWESOME safety lady!” Bear reportedly captioned a photo of himself in a red shirt posing with a woman, who is believed to be part of the production crew.

In another photo, Brown and Raquelle, who was holding a beautiful bouquet of wild flowers, smiled for the camera in front of a backdrop of the Washington wilderness.

“Bam the man!!!” Bear captioned a third photo showing brother Bam Bam standing at a tree stump-turned pulpit as he prepared to officiate the wedding.

Bear also share photos, including one that gave a shout out to those who work behind the cameras on the popular Discovery Channel series, writing, “Weddings bring out the AWESOME in everyone!” to caption a photo of three members of the product ion crew.

After being introduced being introduced by the youngest of the Brown siblings, Rain Brown, and beginning to date not long after, Brown and Raquelle married in a private courthouse ceremony in front of Brown’s family in January. In June, the couple held a second ceremony with family and friends in attendance.

The couple’s ceremony was edited into a Discovery special titled “Wedding in the Wild,” which is available for viewing on the Discovery GO app.

“Gabe is the most loving, kind and funny guy I know – he makes me laugh every day,” Rose said during the ceremony. “I’m so excited to start our lives together and thankful for the support of our friends and family and to God for bringing us together.”

Just one month after that second ceremony, the couple made the exciting announcement that they are expecting their first child together.

“We’re so thrilled to share we’re expecting a new addition to our family this November,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “God has blessed us in so many ways and we can’t wait to meet our little one this fall.”

Baby Brown is set to arrive this November.

Alaskan Bush People just finished airing its 10th season on Discovery Channel. There is no word yet on an 11th season for the series.