New ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Teaser Features Beth Chapman During Final Hunts

WGN America shared a new Dog’s Most Wanted teaser Sunday, showing the late Beth Chapman on one of her final bounty hunts with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman. The teaser also includes some previously-seen footage, as well as a scene showing Chapman telling Duane her chances of beating throat cancer. Chapman died in June at age 51.

“This is the Alamo! We’re going to take him out,” Duane says in the beginning of the teaser before a shot of him breaking down a door with son Leland Chapman is shown.

“I have a 50-50 chance to surviving it, with the chemo,” Chapman tells Duane in another scene.

Later, Duane says, “This one’s for Beth” as he captures another fugitive.

Other footage in the 30-second spot shows the Chapman family praying in a circle, Chapman getting out of a car to join her husband as he arrests someone and a shot of Duane kissing Chapman.

“I love my job, but I love you more,” Duane tells his late wife in the teaser.

WGN America released the first full trailer for Dog’s Most Wanted in July. The longer trailer included more footage of Duane tracking down criminals with his “Dirty Dozen” team of bounty hunters. This is the Chapmans’ first time on television since A&E aired Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives, a 2017 special that chronicled Chapman’s cancer battle.

The Chapmans became reality TV stars in 2004 when Dog the Bounty Hunter debuted. The show was cancelled in 2012, but the Chapmans launched a CMT show called Dog and Beth: On The Hunt, which ran from 2013 to 2016.

At the end of the 2017 special, Chapman was told she was cancer-free. Unfortunately, in November 2018, the cancer returned and spread to other parts of her body. She died on June 26 in Hawaii.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Duane said in a statement last month. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

After Chapman’s death, WGN released a tribute video and a statement offering the family their condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that [Beth Chapman] lost her battle with cancer today,” the network said. “She was an exceptional woman, all of us at #WGNAmerica will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with [Duane Chapman], her family, loved ones and millions of fans.

Dog’s Most Wanted will debut on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America. It will be preceded by a two-day Dog the Bounty Hunter marathon.