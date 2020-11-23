Nev Schulman Is Hoping for Baby No. 3 After 'Dancing With the Stars'

✖

As his time on Dancing With the Stars comes to an end, Catfish host Nev Schulman is looking forward to some changes at home, namely the number of little feet running through the house he shares with wife Laura Perlongo. Nearly a year after welcoming their second child together, Schulman has revealed that he is hoping for baby No. 3 sometime in the near future.

Speaking with Us Weekly and other reporters following last week's semifinals, which assured he would be making it to the Season 29 finale with his eyes still on the Mirrorball Trophy, Schulman and his pro partner Jenna Johnson opened up about what they're looking forward to after the season wraps. After Johnson said that she was sure Schulman was "very excited to have a moment to reconnect with his family he’s been gone from," he confirmed her suspicions. He quipped, "I'm excited to start trying for baby No. 3 myself. Now's the time!"

Schulman's baby fever comes just a year after he and his wife, whom he wed in July 2017 in his dad's East Hampton, New York backyard, welcomed their second child together. The couple are parents to daughter Cleo, 4, and son Beau, 21 months. After having announced in August of 2018 that they would be expanding their family, the couple welcomed little Beau in January of 2019, with Schulman at the time expressing his excitement at being a father of two. Announcing his son's birth on Instagram, he wrote, "Beau Bobby Bruce Schulman has arrived! A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz. Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn't be happier."

Schulman had opened up about fatherhood when speaking to Us Weekly in October, telling the outlet that "it's just so fun when the kids come into the bed in the morning. They're at the perfect age right now where we can be super silly and snugly. So, we were just having fun hanging out." While he is still currently a father of two, one thing is for certain, little Cleo would likely welcome the addition of another sibling. Schulman told the outlet that while his wife was pregnant with Beau, their daughter "felt like she wanted to decorate the baby" and she ultimately "covered Laura's belly in her stickers," which resulted in an adorable photo he shared to Instagram.

For now, however, Schulman and Johnson are keeping their eyes on the Mirrorball Trophy. Heading into Monday night's Season 29 finale, the dancing duo are one of four couples that remain in the competition. Along with them, the remaining pairs include Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev; Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber; and rapper Nelly and pro Daniella Karagach. The season finale, which will see the return of Jeannie Mai and her partner Brandon Armstrong following their forced early exit earlier this season, kicks off on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.