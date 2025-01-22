Love Is Blind star Kwame Appiah has revealed a harrowing health battle that began with seemingly minor symptoms but escalated into a life-altering diagnosis. In a candid Instagram video posted Jan. 16, the 34-year-old reality television personality detailed his recent medical journey that started in November 2024. Appiah initially dismissed feeling “a little bit sick,” a decision he would come to regret as his condition deteriorated.

“By the time I actually got to the doctors in December, I was having fevers for about three weeks,” Appiah shared in the video. “I had lost 20 pounds, so based on those symptoms, the doctor determined it could be an array of things—and one of those things was cancer.”

While cancer was fortunately ruled out, Appiah received a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease affecting the digestive tract. The reality star’s delayed response to his symptoms resulted in experiencing the condition “at its absolute worst.”

Using his platform to advocate for health awareness, Appiah emphasized the critical nature of early intervention. “Just a quick reminder that life is incredibly precious,” he stated in his video message. “I didn’t realize how important the normal things I did in my day were for me until I couldn’t do them anymore.”

The health scare has prompted significant lifestyle changes for the television personality, who rose to fame during the fourth season of Netflix’s popular dating experiment show. Despite never having experienced serious health issues before, Appiah has embraced necessary dietary and lifestyle modifications.

Throughout his medical ordeal, Appiah has received continual support from his wife, Chelsea Griffin, whom he married in the season finale of Love Is Blind in 2022. “Gratitude for Chelsea—who helped me and was there for me all the way through this,” Appiah acknowledged in his video message.

The couple’s relationship has continued to flourish despite initial challenges on the show, including Appiah’s early connection with another contestant, Micah Lussier. They recently celebrated a significant milestone, purchasing their first home together in May 2024, marking their second wedding anniversary.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Griffin offered insight into their strengthening bond, particularly during the house-hunting process. She revealed that the experience tested their patience but ultimately reinforced their partnership.

Griffin praised her husband’s measured approach to challenges, while Appiah celebrated his wife’s passionate nature. “It just keeps getting better and better, to be honest,” Griffin shared about their relationship’s trajectory. Appiah noted how his wife’s demonstrative love for others has inspired him to express his emotions more openly.

As Appiah continues to manage his condition, he stresses the importance of health education and proactive medical care. “Information is everything,” he stressed in his video. “You have to know what it is if you are going to fight it.”

The reality star’s message to his followers was clear: don’t ignore potential health warnings. “Small things can lead to big problems if we ignore them,” he cautioned, turning his personal experience into a valuable lesson for others. Fans can watch Appiah’s journey to love on Love Is Blind, currently streaming on Netflix, while his ongoing health journey continues to unfold through his social media updates.