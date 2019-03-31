NeNe Leakes Storms off ‘RHOA’ Reunion Set After Emotional Fight With Cynthia Bailey in New Trailer

It’s NeNe Leakes versus her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars in the Season 11 reunion trailer.

After a tough season chronicling the ups and downs of husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer diagnosis, including a moment getting physical with the crew members over an attempt to film her closet, the trailer for this season’s reunion pits Leakes against Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Kandi Burruss and Tanya Sam.

“Y’all want to fire on me at this corner, I know I’m the one,” Leakes says in the trailer.

Even Andy Cohen was in the line of fire, when, as he pressed her whether Kenya Moore’s return alongside Bailey was worth losing a friendship over, she snapped, “Do not keep pushing me over it, okay?”

She even is seen storming off the set after apparently having enough of everyone.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that it was stressful day for everyone on set.

“It was an intense day of filming,” one source told the publication after filming, adding that the topic of Gregg seemed to set NeNe off the most throughout the day. “Andy asked a lot of fair questions, really grilling NeNe about the way she’s been treating Gregg recently, and the women universally seemed to stand up for Gregg. You could tell she was angry about that. It felt like a betrayal to her.”

“She’s used to being totally in charge and she feels untouchable,” another source said. “The women don’t normally come after her this hard but in this case, they really felt she was in the wrong. And once NeNe gets mad, she holds a grudge.”

Also in the trailer, it appears that more will be revealed about the closet fight and the situation involving Porsha’s belt being ripped off that she refused to go into with production at first. From the clips shown, it appears that NeNe is being accused of putting her hands on the pregnant cast member in footage not shown on the regular season.

“Me and Marlo jumped up saying, ‘Get off her,’” Tanya said, which Leakes called a “f—ing lie.”

Porsha maintained the situation was scary for her, however, saying, “If somebody tells you they were not terrified, they are f—ing lying.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with the reunion beginning April 7.

After the three-part reunion concludes on April 21, Bravo will air a three-part special the following Sunday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby, showing the latter part of her pregnancy and birth of her daughter earlier this month.

