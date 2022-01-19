Nene Leakes Changes Stance on Marriage Amid New Relationship in Wake of Husband’s Death

Nene Leakes is in love and wants the world to know. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is basking in the honeymoon phase of her new romance with businessman Nyonisela Sioh. Sioh is a suit store owner who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two were introduced by Leakes’ former RHOA co-star, Peter Thomas. Thomas was once married to Leakes’ BFF, Cynthia Bailey. Despite Leakes losing her longtime husband Gregg to cancer in September 2021 and previously swearing off dating, it appears Sioh has changed the Bravo favorite’s mind. She’s even reportedly considering marriage again.

An insider told PEOPLEof Leakes: “[She is] absolutely open to marriage again. Despite losing Gregg last year, she is really happy and in a great place as she begins starting this next chapter of her life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/2orSL5Seo_M

Aside from getting love and comfort from Sioh, Leakes has a great tribe around her. “She’s been leaning heavily on her girlfriends these last few months and when she’s not with Nyonisela, she’s with them whether it’s in Atlanta or other places,” the source continued. “She really hasn’t been alone much.”

Sioh has completely won Leakes over, according to the source. “Nene is totally into him,” the source says. “He’s wining and dining her. They’re very much already in love.”

After photos of Sioh and Leakes surfaced online in December while the reality star celebrated her 54th birthday, she confirmed to The Shade Room that the two are an item. In fact, she says Leakes gave her the OK to move.

“I will love Gregg forever [and] ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,’” she said at the time.

The two have since been spotted together all around Atlanta where Leakes lives, as well as Miami and the Bahamas. Leakes also put the marital home that she and Gregg shared for sale. She now lives in an Atlanta condo.