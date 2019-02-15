Neil Patrick Harris Breaks Silence on Rumors He’s the Peacock on ‘The Masked Singer’

For those theorizing that The Masked Singer‘s Peacock is Neil Patrick Harris, it’s better that you hear the news straight from him.

“I’m not the Peacock,” Harris tweeted Thursday afternoon, the day after the FOX celebrity singing competition aired its seventh episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans of the show have spent weeks playing detective, trying to deduce which celebrities are beneath the costumes worn by contestants. The Peacock is one of the final five remaining in the competition, with most viewers debating his identity as either Harris or Donny Osmond.

I’m not the Peacock. — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) February 14, 2019

The Peacock’s dramatic, experienced stage presence has led many to wonder if it’s a seasoned showman like Harris, and the several clues about magic, as well as a rainbow flag, didn’t hurt that theory.

Celebrity panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger have all pondered the possibility that Harris is beneath the Peacock costume at some point throughout the show, adding fuel to the fire.

The Masked Singer‘s official Twitter account even replied to Harris’ tweet, writing, “Suspicious…”

It also retweeted his denial, writing, “You keep saying that but…”

As for who the Peacock could actually be, the Internet is pretty certain in veteran performer Osmond. In the first week’s clue package, the Peacock said he “walked onto a stage for the first time” when he was 5 and has been performing ever since; Osmond sang alongside his brothers on The Andy Williams Show in 1963, when he was 5 years old.

In addition to clues that alluded to his past heartthrob reputation (“It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall,” he said), the Peacock hinted that he’d been “dear friends” with Michael Jackson; Osmond was friends with the late King of Pop for decades, while that much doesn’t ring true for Harris.

While the clues about magic threw people off Osmond’s trail and onto Harris’, many people don’t know that Osmond and his sister, Marie Osmond, have performed magic acts together in Las Vegas several times.

But what about that rainbow flag? And the bizarre clue about a long, curly wig landing the Peacock in jail? A wild hare of a theory posits that the wig is a prop from Osmond’s role as Joseph in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, in which Osmond’s character gets thrown in jail and wears a colorful coat, which could explain the rainbow flag.

At the end of Thursday’s episode, the Alien was eliminated and revealed to be LaToya Jackson. Previously eliminated were Ricki Lake (the Raven), Tori Spelling (the Unicorn), Margaret Cho (the Poodle), Terry Bradshaw (the Deer), Tommy Chong (the Pineapple) and Antonio Brown (the Hippo). In addition to the Peacock, remaining in the competition are the Lion, Monster, Rabbit and Bee.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.