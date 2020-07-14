'MythBusters' Fans Totally Shocked After Grant Imahara's Sudden Death
MythBusters fans are devastated after series star Grant Imahara died suddenly. Replacing Scottie Chapman during the show's third season in 2005, Imahara had worked alongside Kari Byron and Tory Belleci as a member of the Build Team, designing and building robots for the show and also working on other electronics needed for the experiments. He left the series in 2014 after appearing in more than 200 episodes, reuniting with Byron and Belleci on Netflix's White Rabbit Project.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm. His death was confirmed to the outlet on Monday in a statement from a representative for Discovery, which read, "we are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant." The statement went on to say that Imahara "was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man" and added that "our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
As news of his death broke Monday, dozens of tributes poured in on social media. Along with posts from those who had known him personally, including his fiancée Jennifer Newman and MythBusters host Adam Savage, fans flocked to pay their respects, shocked by his sudden passing. Keep scrolling to see how fans are mourning Imahara.
RIP Grant Imahara.— Niels (ニールス) (@Space_Baguette) July 14, 2020
You and all the MythBusters made my childhood brighter with all your craziness and science.
He died at age 49. pic.twitter.com/MrKkaMxw1P
Not Grant Imahara! He was my favorite Mythbuster!! He made a Baby Yoda and wanted to cheer up sick kids!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/Asq0rIPS5w— Swiftly Swiftie (@AASwiftie13) July 14, 2020
Today we mourn the loss of Grant Imahara, and his brilliant animatronic work. His contribution to the Star Wars universe lives on through his work at Lucasfilm, ILM, THX, and many, others such as Galaxy Quest, The Matrix, and Jurassic Park. #501st #StarWars #BucketsOff pic.twitter.com/gQ7IvZf6HQ— 501st Legion (@501stLegion) July 14, 2020
I am stunned to learn of the death of Grant Imahara (former cohost of mythbusters). Well and truly saddened, dude always helped inspire me to strive further into engineering and with my electrical work. My heart goes out to everyone effected #ripGrantImahara pic.twitter.com/aw0fTXWeTN— ArtifexWarden Bee guardian 🐝 (@ArtifexWarden) July 14, 2020
I learned so much from Myth busters. His impact on igniting interest in the STEM fields won't be forgotten. You were taken too soon. Rest in Peace.— Barbara Gordon (@JustBibliophile) July 14, 2020
I never watched Mythbusters and I was still intimately familiar with his career. I personally knew him best as the creator of Geoff Peterson, the skeleton robot from the Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.
I’m going to miss him. My heart goes out to his family.— Black Lives Do Matter, You’re Just Jerks (@RenaissanceNerd) July 14, 2020
This is terrible. Mythbusters brought so much fun and knowledge and passion for science to people and Grant's personality was such a huge part of that. Hard to believe.— There is no plan (@flopperdog) July 14, 2020
Oh my gosh. This is terrible. Grant and the rest of the Mythbusters team provided me with countless hours of entertainment as a kid. I'm speechless.— Paddy Inniss (@PaddyInnissCB) July 14, 2020
Rest in peace Mr Imahara. My condolences to his family and friends.
Yet another sad loss 😢 condolences to @grantimahara’s family and friends pic.twitter.com/MUMjTNk9nZ— 3DMN 🇲🇹 (@3dmakernoob) July 14, 2020
Years ago I had the opportunity to (briefly) meet #GrantImahara at an expo.
Those events are fast-paced and it’s difficult to connect with the media guests.
Even so, he was incredibly kind & radiated light. He was so present in the moment.
All my love to his friends and family pic.twitter.com/gtQAaiccV6— Karli Drew ♿️ | BLM (@KarLeia) July 14, 2020
Rest easy Grant Imahara.— The Calgary Ghostbusters (@CalgaryGB) July 14, 2020
You will long be remembered as a brilliant engineer, mythbuster, battlebot champion and fellow buster. #rip #grantImahara #ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/5JwUnXrPin
Most are remembering him for Mythbusters and The Late Late Show but my personal memories with him were through @BattleBots as one of the most aggressive Middleweight drivers ever with Deadblow. He was also a judge last season.
Yet another incredible soul gone.
RIP Grant. pic.twitter.com/e0sWtdUnth— Yin Yang 🌸 (@TheYangHorizon) July 14, 2020
This makes me so sad! Mythbuster was one of my favorite shows! Grant fueled and sparked my interested in all things gadget & robotics. Also as an Asian-American, not used to seeing Asians on TV, his presence had a positive influences on how I saw myself.
Rest In Peace Grant!— Patrick (@ItsBuzby) July 14, 2020
I'm heartbroken. As an Asian American, Grant Imahara made me fall in love with science and made it cool to learn and that Asians can also be nerds without be chastised by others.— Max (@maxcpad24) July 14, 2020