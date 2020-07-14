'MythBusters' Fans Totally Shocked After Grant Imahara's Sudden Death

MythBusters fans are devastated after series star Grant Imahara died suddenly. Replacing Scottie Chapman during the show's third season in 2005, Imahara had worked alongside Kari Byron and Tory Belleci as a member of the Build Team, designing and building robots for the show and also working on other electronics needed for the experiments. He left the series in 2014 after appearing in more than 200 episodes, reuniting with Byron and Belleci on Netflix's White Rabbit Project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara died suddenly following a brain aneurysm. His death was confirmed to the outlet on Monday in a statement from a representative for Discovery, which read, "we are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant." The statement went on to say that Imahara "was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man" and added that "our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

As news of his death broke Monday, dozens of tributes poured in on social media. Along with posts from those who had known him personally, including his fiancée Jennifer Newman and MythBusters host Adam Savage, fans flocked to pay their respects, shocked by his sudden passing. Keep scrolling to see how fans are mourning Imahara.