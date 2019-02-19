‘My 600-Lb. Life’: TLC Issues Statement on Sean Milliken’s Death

Following the news that My 600-Lb. Life subject Sean Milliken has passed away, TLC has issued a statement on his death.

In a post on its site, the network announced Milliken’s passing and offered a heartfelt tribute to his memory.

“TLC is saddened to share that Sean Milliken has passed away,” the statement began. “Viewers first met Sean in 2016 on My 600-lb Life when he weighed over 900-lbs. Over the course of his weight loss journey, he victoriously lost over 400-lbs.”

“TLC viewers caught up with Sean this past summer and learned that despite the loss of his mother, he was still continuing in his quest to live a healthier and happier life,” the statement added. “TLC expresses its deepest sympathies to Sean’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Milliken’s death was reportedly first revealed by his father Matt, who took to Facebook to share the tragic news.

“Sean was admitted into the hospital a couple days prior, because of an infection,” he wrote. “Sunday he was having problems with his breathing, they were able to resuscitate him and a short time later his heart stopped.”

Milliken’s neighbor Ashley Boone also posted on Facebook about her friend, writing in a post, “Throughout the years I’ve seen rumors, lies and false accusations posted on this group about former cast members and wanted to update you all straight from the source before things got twisted and misconstrued.”

“Sean Milliken passed away on Sunday, February 17th in Houston, Texas due to complications of an infection he had been admitted for days prior,” she continued. “I personally knew Sean after living in the same apartment complex with him when he moved to Houston. I tried helping Sean after his mom died with packing and sorting things for his move to a smaller apartment. We developed a friendship quickly. Sean was extremely intelligent, cared so much for others, loved Pinterest and learning, cracked jokes constantly and was so witty.”

“Sean knew I loved to cook/bake and would tear out recipes from magazines and have them ready for me when I’d come over and help him pack after his Mom Renee passed away,” Boone added. “Sean was a good man and life isn’t always as it seems on a television screen. Remember that.”

“Please keep their family in your prayers,” her post concluded. “I believe Sean is at peace now without the struggles he faced here on earth.”