‘My 600-lb Life’ Fans Distraught After James King Dies at 49

Fan are mourning the loss of James King, who appeared on the TLC reality series My 600-lb Life. King passed away in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital Friday at the age of 49 following a battle with several different health struggles throughout his life.

“James was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on June 2, 1970,” King’s obituary reads. “He was a loving husband, son, brother, daddy and ‘poppy’ to his grandchildren. James loved sports, especially wrestling, hockey and baseball. James’ favorite team to cheer for was the Chicago Cubs. His other hobbies included fishing and communicating to friends across the country on his CB Radio under the handle ‘Cracker Jack’.”

King had appeared on the fifth season of My 600-lb Life, at the time weighing 791 pounds, and quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to his determination to lose weight. In one poignant scene, according to Mirror, King said that he “wanted to prove to” Dr. Younan Nowzaradan “that I can do it.”

King is survived by his wife, Lisa Raisor King, four daughters, two sons, and 19 grandchildren.

“I just read the unfortunate news that James King passed way. So sad,” one fan wrote, adding that Dr. Nowzaradan “really went above and beyond the call of duty to help him.”

“Rest well…the world is becoming a cruel place,” added another person.

“I am so sorry for ur loss, I watched his journey on tv and was hoping and praying that he was doing better I am truly sorry,” wrote one person on the tribute wall of King’s obituary.

“Memory of him being on My 600 lbs Life,” added somebody else on the tribute wall. “Sending prayers to the family.”

“He was one of the worst cases on the show but he did honestly give it a shot at one point,” another person applauded King’s efforts on the TLC series. “Sad news.”

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of James King, who shared his weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life,” TLC Network tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”