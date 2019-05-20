'MTV's The Real World’ Reboot Gets Premiere Date

MTV's The Real World reboot has finally been given a premiere date: Thursday, June 13, Deadline reports, on Facebook Watch.

The new iteration of the iconic reality show will launch three versions: a domestic version in Atlanta and two international ones in Mexico and Thailand. The series will expand on connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them.

In Atlanta, seven strangers come together in a house where "every moment of their lives is taped as people stop being polite and start getting real," according to MTV.

It was announced in October that the Real World revival would launch on Facebook Watch as part of a landmark deal between MTV Studios and Banijay-owned producer Bunim/Murray Productions.

"MTV's The Real World helped to define a generation and created a new genre of television with a simple yet powerful idea of connecting people from wildly divergent backgrounds to find common ground on the issues that often divided them," Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, said last year during Facebook Watch's presentation at MIPCOM 2018. "By partnering with Facebook Watch and [Bunim/Murray Productions], we have the opportunity to impact culture and create a new genre of television all over again, while engaging the next generation of content consumers around the world."

The original Real World series aired for 32 seasons from 1992 to 2017 on MTV. The latest edition, Real World: Seattle Bad Blood, aired for 12 episodes between late 2016 and early 2017. Throughout its run, it became known for breaking boundaries and tacking "never-before-seen, culturally resonant stories," including AIDS, religion, substance abuse, sex, mental health, homophobia, and more.

Facebook's community members voted on their favorite past season of The Real World ahead of the new series premiere. The three chosen seasons — which were Austin (season 16), Key West (season 17) and Portland (season 28) — will be available on Facebook Watch beginning at 9 a.m. PT Monday, May 20, ahead of the new season premiere.

Season 33 of The Real World filmed from March through May and will stream on Facebook Watch all summer starting June 13.

The cast has not yet been officially announced.

Fans will also be able to engage with each of the new seasons through the official Facebook Group, Premieres and Watch Party.