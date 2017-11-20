Here’s the Cast of MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Spinoff

MTV‘s The Challenge has seen 30 seasons of contestants battling it out for a cash prize, but the series is changing things up with its spinoff, The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars. The show will feature a group of Challenge champions competing against celebrities, with every contestant competing to win money for a charity of their choice.

The eight-week show will be hosted by WWE star and former competitor Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, and features Challenge vets like Chris “CT” Tamburello and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio competing for their share of a $150,000 prize for charity.

Competitors on the Stars team include Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson, who is competing for Hope Sports, which promotes growth among athletes through service trips, NFL player Terrell Owens, competing for the Ky Cares Foundation, and former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Josh Murray, who is competing for Extra Special People.

Other stars include former Total Divas cast member Ariane Andrew, Wild’ N Out‘s Justina Valentine, Olympic volleyball player Kim Glass, comedian Matt Rife, MMA athlete Michelle Waterson, rapper Riff Raff and hip-hop artist Romeo Miller.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo Credit: MTV