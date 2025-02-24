The Challenge and Real World: Skeletons star Tony Raines is facing some trouble with the law. The MTV reality star, 36, is facing numerous charges after he was arrested in Louisiana on Sunday, Feb. 23 for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to TMZ.

Details of the events leading up to Raines’ arrest remain uncertain, but sources told TMZ the reality star was taken into police custody following an incident at a wedding in Hammond, Louisiana. While attending the wedding’s afterparty at a restaurant, Raines “was allegedly upsetting people” and ended up getting into a confrontation with another person, who reportedly threw a punch at him. Following the confrontation, Raines is said to have left the scene and drove away, allegedly while intoxicated.

Raines was arrested sometime later and booked by by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana at 3 a.m. local time Sunday on one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, one count of reckless operation and four counts of negligent injuring, according to online booking records viewed by Us Weekly. He was reportedly held on a $7,500 bond and bonded out of custody at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The weekend arrest marks Raines’ latest run-in with the law. The MTV star narrowly avoided a DUI in April 2016 after he allegedly drove his vehicle in a motel parking and almost struck a pedestrian in Charleston, South Carolina. He was ultimately booked for drinking in public after police later found him drinking in his truck in a Burger King parking lot.

Raines has not addressed his Feb. 23 arrest at this time. He has been inactive on social media since Feb. 17, when he shared a gallery of images documenting his daughter Harper’s 9th birthday celebrations. Raines shares Harper with his ex, Challenge star Madison Walls-Channing. He is also dad to 8-year-old daughter Isla, whom he shares with Alyssa Giacone.

He and Giacone tied the knot in Ponchatoula, Louisiana in October 2023, with Raines telling PEOPLE ahead of their wedding, “There is so much I love about her. From her looks to how great a mother she is to the way she cares for me, but what means the most is the feeling that I get knowing that she supports me through everything, and truly having a partner that has my back and best interest at heart.”

Raines is an MTV reality TV star vet. After appearing on Real World: Skeletons in 2015, he went on to star on numerous iterations of The Challenge, including The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros in 2018, The Challenge: All Stars Season 4 in 2024, and The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, which wrapped in January of this year.