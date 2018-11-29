MTV Ditches ‘Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss’ Show Name and Trademark at the Last Minute

Lindsay Lohan’s upcoming MTV docuseries is hitting a snag with some behind-the-scene changes.

Hours after reports surfaced that the actress’ upcoming reality series centered around her beach club would be named Lindsay Lohan: Paradise Boss, the network filed for an “express abandonment” of the trademark they had registered less than a month ago.

According to sources speaking to The Blast, the show is nailing down the more specific details, like the title, but are also feeling the pressure as the network’s announcement of a release date for the docuseries is coming sooner rather than later.

The changes are all being made on the network live, meaning Lohan is not involved in those decisions. The actress is reportedly excited about the premiere of the new reality series.

Despite the last minute changes and decisions still to make, sources told the outlet that producers and those involved with the show are excited for the premiere and are confident the show will be a big hit.

As previously reported, the new series previously known as Lohan Beach Club will center on the 32-year-old actress as she prepares to launch a successful seaside business in Mykonos, Greece.

Lohan will reportedly lead a team of “brand ambassadors,” who throughout the season must prove their expertise, ambition and charm while helping her achieve her vision for the new business. As a reality series, we can expect her employees to come with their own sets of personalities and opinions, which should bring plenty of drama to the new show.

The Mean Girls star is set to executive produce the series and lead the cast. MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions produce and distribute the series.

“Lohan Beach Club offers viewers VIP access to one of the most exclusive destinations in the world, and a behind the scenes look at how a young, successful entrepreneur runs her empire,” Nina Diaz, president of programming and development for MTV, told press when the reality show was first announced. “We are thrilled to have such a passionate and creative partner in Lindsay to help explore this intriguing culture, all through the eyes of her brand.”

The beach club is Lohan’s third business endeavor in the Greek Islands, which include a Lohan Nightclub in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Rhodes.

Lohan has made headlines for her businesses’ high profile clients, as she has been photographed with many celebrities, including Tiffany Trump, who is close friends with the actress.

Will you be tuning in to Lohan’s new reality series? The show is expected to premiere in 2019.