'Mountain Men': Margaret Stern's Age, Bio and More Personal Details

History's Mountain Men has followed a lot of people living unique lifestyles over the years, and in the last few seasons, fans definitely fell in love with Margaret Stern and Morgan Beasley. The couple was featured from Season 6 to Season 8 of the reality series, but unsurprisingly, they can be hard to track down outside of those appearances. Here's a guide to what we know about this daring couple today.

Mountain Men documents the lifestyles of people who live largely off the grid and spend a lot of time in the wilderness, including professional hunters and trappers, homesteaders, and so on. When Season 4 premiered in 2015 fans met bush pilot Morgan Beasley, and in Season 6 he began spending much of his time with his partner, Margaret Stern. The series showed them living together in the Alaska Range of mountains making perilous flights to remote locations others couldn't reach. They were last shown on the series in Season 8 which ended in September of 2019.

During that time, fans saw Stern and Beasley build a homestead for themselves in the mountains so they could live there full-time. They prioritized sustainability in their lifestyle and they now run a business as "eco-guides," helping others explore the wilderness and live off the grid in a manner that is good for the environment. This business is called Apricity Alaska.

While fans know how Beasley got this point, Stern is more a question mark. According to a report by Distractify, Stern is originally from Houston Texas, but she got her college degree in Main. She studied botany and natural history at the College of the Atlantic, and while there she learned skills similar to Beasley's including draft horse work and agriculture. She traveled to Alaska as a young woman and simply decided not to leave.

While they may not be as active as other influencers you follow, Stern and Beasley make it a priority to communicate with fans on social media. They run an Instagram page of Apricity where they answer questions, share information about homesteading and even invite fans out on their own adventures. They have said that they hope to inspire others to try a similar lifestyle or incorporate sustainability practices into their everyday lives. Stern has her own Instagram page as well with highlights from her day-to-day life.

It's unclear why Stern and Beasley have not appeared on Mountain Men in recent years, but there's always a chance they will come back. The show wrapped up Season 11 in December and there's no word yet on when another installment will air. You can stream past episodes now on Hulu.