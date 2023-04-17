Morning TV Anchor Returns After Taking Break Due to Brother's Sex Offense Conviction

The popular host of This Morning, Phillip Schofield is finally returning to the show after a three-week break. According to The Sun, Schofield took time away from his hosting duties due to his brother standing trial for child sex abuse.

Timothy Schofield was convicted of 11 sexual offenses involving a child over three years of age dating back to October 2016. Two of the charges were regarding sex with a child. "These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts," Phillip Schofield told the media after the verdict. "As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother."

"Both Phillip and ITV agreed the time was right for his return. He is keen for normal life to return, and is very grateful for all the support from colleagues and friends behind the scenes," a source reported to The Sun. "Everyone at ITV wants him back on air."

Things won't entirely be back to normal when Schofield returns. His regular on-air partner, Holly Willoughby, won't be on the sofa with the returning host. She informed her fans of having to call in sick and being unable to show up to host.

"Hi... Just to let you know I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles," Willoughby wrote on social media. "I'll be back as soon as I'm better. Huge Love, Holly xxx."

Schofield is reportedly disappointed that Willoughby won't be there for his return, but he's getting another reunion instead and won't have to deal with shingles. "He's very sad Holly won't be joining him for his return but is looking forward to being back alongside Rochelle," the source told The Sun.

Rochelle Humes is best known for her time as a musician, as a member of S Club and The Saturdays. She transitioned to hosting, and presenting the children's morning show Smile from 2004 until 2006. She would join This Morning in 2013 with her husband, Marvin Richard James Humes. She was Schofield's regular co-host from November 2018 until December during another Willoughby absence. That time was during her time on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here. So another type of illness that kept her off the air.