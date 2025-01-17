‘Moonshiners’ Star Kenny Law Dead at 68

Everett “Kenny” Law, a third-generation distiller who appeared on Discovery Channel’s Moonshiners, has died. Law passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the age of 68, Law’s Choice Distillery announced in a Facebook tribute Wednesday morning.

“With sorrow, we announce that Everett “Kenny” Law passed away peacefully on January 14, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” the statement read. “We will share his obituary as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone so far for the outpouring of love, support and prayers.”

Although an official cause of death was not disclosed, Law’s cousin Henry Law — who ran Law’s Choice Distillery with the Discovery Channel star — told TMZ that Law passed away at a local hospital after suffering numerous health issues in recent years. According to Henry, Law had been dealing with heart trouble and had suffered a heart attack last year. The Moonshiners star also reportedly struggled with diabetes, which factored into his ongoing health struggles.

Law came from several generations of Virginia-based distillers. He and his cousin are the grandsons of Owen Law, and Henry’s father, Amos, was “one of the most notorious moonshiners in the country,” WKRN reported. Amos taught both Law and Henry how to make liquor when they were children, and the cousins run Law’s Choice, a legal distillery based in Franklin County, Virginia.

Law eventually brought his talents to TV when he first joined Moonshiners in Season 8. The long-running Discovery series centers on “a diverse group of people living in Appalachia who carry on a 200-year-old tradition passed down from their forefathers, making moonshine,” according to an official synopsis. Henry was Law’s partner on the show.

Following news of his death, Moonshiners paid tribute to Law in a statement shared across its social media platforms reading, “We’re deeply saddened about Kenny Law’s passing. He was a treasured member of our Moonshiners community since season eight. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on, Kenny.”

Many of Law’s Moonshiners co-stars also paid their respects, with Amanda Bryant writing on Facebook, “Last Night We Lost a True Legend, Kenny Law from our Moonshiner Family. You will be dearly missed, it was an Honor to know you and call you my friend. Rest Easy Big Guy.” She went on to ask for “prayers for the whole Law family in this time. They are dear friends of mine and my heart breaks for each of them. Rest In Peace Kenny Law Much Respect to you Always.”

Law is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Kenzie and Nathan Wright; grandsons, Atlas and Fox Wright; brothers, David Law and Ronnie (Suzanne) Law; and cousin, Henry Lee Law, “who was like a brother to him,” according to his obituary, which remembered Law as “a true outlaw – rebellious, fun-loving, charming, and tough as nails, yet soft-hearted toward those he loved.”

A funeral service is set to take place at Flora Funeral Chapel on Saturday, Jan. 18.