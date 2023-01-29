'Moonshiners' Star's Cause of Death Reveals Struggles

Moonshiners lost one of their own in the past few years, with Lance Waldroup passing over a year ago and painting a sad image of the reality star's final years. According to TMZ, Waldroup's cause of death was no surprise to those in his life, especially with a long history of health struggles and drug abuse. Waldroup's death was officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy.

The 580-pound reality star also had a history of high blood pressure, suicidal thoughts and was a recovering opioid addict. Suboxone was discovered in Waldroup's room after his body was discovered, confirming his struggles with drug abuse. Drugs did not contribute to his death, however, with only damage from past abuse clear in the autopsy.

We are saddened to hear about the loss of Lance Waldroup, an adventurous distiller who was featured alongside his father throughout the early seasons of Moonshiners. He will be sorely missed.



Take a look back at his time on the show: https://t.co/gKvnX443I4 pic.twitter.com/K7gOpclwkE — Moonshiners (@MoonshinersTV) March 1, 2021

The 30-year-old was a fan-favorite shiner on the series alongside his father Jeff and the other stars of the Discovery series. The loss of his sister contributed to his troubles according to TMZ at the time of his passing, with his family noting his struggle with "survivor's guilt."

"Growing up Lance was extremely close to his sister Lyndsey. Lyndsey loved to cook and Lance loved to eat! His sister Lyndsey had Cystic Fibrosis and she passed away when she was 11 years old," a GoFundMe raising money for Waldroup's memorial read. "Lance was also close to his brother Lamar and they did everything together. His brother Lamar also had Cystic Fibrosis and had to have a lung transplant. Lamar lived for 1 1/2 years with the lung transplant and did pass away when he was 20 years old."

The GoFundMe for Waldroup's family managed to meet its $15,000 goal and a little extra after 349 donations. The goal for the memorial fund was described as an attempt to "give back" to Waldroup's family for all they had done for the community in the past. It was also an effort to pay for funeral costs at the time. "We are looking to help raise as much money as possible in the next few weeks to be able to present to the family for a proper burial. It is moments like these to help get one of our own through this most difficult time," the GoFundMe read.

"We were avid watchers of his show and we thought the world of Lance and his family. Our hearths are filled with sorrow and your family is in our prayers," one supporter said on the fundraiser. "We enjoyed your family on the show. We are so sorry to hear about Lance.... You all became a part of our family. May the Good Lord continue to be by your sides and fill your hearts with comfort and understanding," a second added with their donation.