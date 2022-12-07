Molly-Mae Hague Sparks Concerns With New Comments About Boyfriend Tommy Fury

By Stephanie Downs

Love Island alums Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are currently expecting their first child together. However, Fury seemingly has some trouble remembering that fact. According to Hague, her boyfriend "sometimes forgets" that she's having a baby. 

As the Daily Mail noted, Hague was asked in an interview whether Fury talked to their unborn child from time to time. She replied that he doesn't and added that he's often away due to his boxing career. As a result, he "sometimes forgets" that she's expecting a baby. The former reality star added, "I'm like, 'You do understand that I'm two months away... you know we're going to have a child!'" Hague added that he does have to be "reminded" about this very fact. 

It didn't take long before Twitter users offered their own opinions on what Hague had to say. Judging by their responses, they have a bone to pick with Fury. 

Yikes

Many are already taking Fury to task for not being around Hague from time to time during her pregnancy. They're not mincing words.

Feel For Her

Hague's fans feel for her following this interview. They felt as though she was "smiling through the pain."

Some Thoughts

This individual believed that some of Hague's comments "were in jest." Although, they still feel sad for her.

Pretty Sad

"the molly mae pregnancy thing isn't less sad because she's rich. money doesn't replace the support of a partner or community when having a baby," one Twitter user wrote. "she can get a nanny, hire a chef, rest and relax, but the one person who should really be as happy and involved as you isn't?"

Sticking Up For Her

While many were sympathetic to Hague's plight, others were less so. But, as this individual pointed out, it's "weird" to see them revel in her "feeling of loneliness."

Huh?

Some are simply blown away by how Fury seemingly "forgets" that his girlfriend is pregnant. You could say that they're furious.

Truth

As this person wrote, you never really know what's going on in someone else's life. It's important to keep that in perspective before you start to judge them.

