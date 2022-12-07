Molly-Mae Hague Sparks Concerns With New Comments About Boyfriend Tommy Fury
Love Island alums Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are currently expecting their first child together. However, Fury seemingly has some trouble remembering that fact. According to Hague, her boyfriend "sometimes forgets" that she's having a baby.
As the Daily Mail noted, Hague was asked in an interview whether Fury talked to their unborn child from time to time. She replied that he doesn't and added that he's often away due to his boxing career. As a result, he "sometimes forgets" that she's expecting a baby. The former reality star added, "I'm like, 'You do understand that I'm two months away... you know we're going to have a child!'" Hague added that he does have to be "reminded" about this very fact.
Molly mae having issues with Tommy fury .. and not being around during the pregnancy #mollymae #tommyfury #jakepaul #boxing #LoveIsland #mae #podcast #interview pic.twitter.com/DsnU9rtbGi— 🌊 (@_JwayOfficial) December 5, 2022
It didn't take long before Twitter users offered their own opinions on what Hague had to say. Judging by their responses, they have a bone to pick with Fury.
Yikes
Not Molly Mae calling Tommy Fury a deadbeat dad already 💀 He left alone for most of her pregnancy. That’s sad honestly— Wait I’m about to start drama🫦 (@fanshizz) December 5, 2022
Many are already taking Fury to task for not being around Hague from time to time during her pregnancy. They're not mincing words.prevnext
Feel For Her
Sorry but I acc feel so sorry for Molly Mae being pregnant with her smiling through the pain in that interview, bless her. Pregnancy can be a lonely time for a lot of women anyway, let alone if your partner is in a training camp and forgets you’re pregnant.— madison (@Madisonjd12) December 5, 2022
Hague's fans feel for her following this interview. They felt as though she was "smiling through the pain."prevnext
Some Thoughts
I actually think Molly Mae’s comments were in jest but it’s still sad for her to be alone during her pregnancy but I also think if she wanted to, she could have put her foot down.— Raifa (@RaifaRafiq) December 5, 2022
This individual believed that some of Hague's comments "were in jest." Although, they still feel sad for her.prevnext
Pretty Sad
that molly mae interview is pretty sad, that’s a cry for help right there— anj (@bxnksi_) December 5, 2022
"the molly mae pregnancy thing isn't less sad because she's rich. money doesn't replace the support of a partner or community when having a baby," one Twitter user wrote. "she can get a nanny, hire a chef, rest and relax, but the one person who should really be as happy and involved as you isn't?"prevnext
Sticking Up For Her
With us all having at least some understanding how hard pregnancy can be on women… it’s just weird seeing people enjoying Molly Mae’s feeling of loneliness. It’s not giving what you think it is— 🌱 (@kvdzii) December 5, 2022
While many were sympathetic to Hague's plight, others were less so. But, as this individual pointed out, it's "weird" to see them revel in her "feeling of loneliness."prevnext
Huh?
as much as i dislike molly mae, imagine ur boyfriend simply “forgetting” that you are 7 months pregnant with his child wtf— bekah🌷 (@bbekahmariee) December 5, 2022
Some are simply blown away by how Fury seemingly "forgets" that his girlfriend is pregnant. You could say that they're furious.prevnext
Truth
Molly mae feeling lonely during her pregnancy just shows you never know what goes on behind close doors, don’t ever romanticise someone’s life off socials— Maariyah🦋 (@maariyah16x) December 5, 2022
As this person wrote, you never really know what's going on in someone else's life. It's important to keep that in perspective before you start to judge them.prev