Molly-Mae Hague Sparks Concerns With New Comments About Boyfriend Tommy Fury

Love Island alums Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are currently expecting their first child together. However, Fury seemingly has some trouble remembering that fact. According to Hague, her boyfriend "sometimes forgets" that she's having a baby.

As the Daily Mail noted, Hague was asked in an interview whether Fury talked to their unborn child from time to time. She replied that he doesn't and added that he's often away due to his boxing career. As a result, he "sometimes forgets" that she's expecting a baby. The former reality star added, "I'm like, 'You do understand that I'm two months away... you know we're going to have a child!'" Hague added that he does have to be "reminded" about this very fact.

It didn't take long before Twitter users offered their own opinions on what Hague had to say. Judging by their responses, they have a bone to pick with Fury.