Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Freed From Prison in ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 4 Trailer

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is bringing the drama in Season 4, as the Shore gang takes on weddings, divorces, emergencies and even Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s prison release in the season trailer. After serving out his 8-month prison sentence for tax evasion, Big Daddy Sitch can be seen taking his first steps as a free man as new wife Lauren Sorrentino comes to pick him up. He can even be seen reuniting with his co-stars in a heartwarming group hug as the preview comes to an end.

“Life could get no better,” Sorrentino tells the camera after his release.

Things may end on a happy note for the Jersey Shore stars, but they certainly start off in the middle of some sort of crisis as Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shouts, “Who do you call? 911? Oh, my God!” as Angelina Pivarnick runs to the scene after Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio points out she’s an EMT.

As Deena Cortese cries, Vinny Guadagnino reassures her that whatever happened was “an accident” as Snooki begins to dig a hole in the backyard of their rental home. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also comes face-to-face with a psychic who seems to have a telling vision about his future with ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Jen Harley.

The crew will also be celebrating Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s divorce from husband Roger Mathews after it was finalized in August. Gifting the newly-single reality star with a tiara reading “Divorced” and the “DTF wagon,” a van the gang takes out on the town, the friends head out to what appears to be a strip club, where Farley makes it rain with cash.

Where one relationship comes to an end, another prepares for a major commitment. Pivarnick’s relationship with fiancé Chris Larangeira leading up to their November wedding appears to be a big focus for the season, as viewers get to see the bride-to-be’s wedding gown and celebrate her bachelorette party down in New Orleans.

There could be trouble in the newlyweds’ future, however, with Pauly D noting, “If I’m DJing her wedding, I’m not doing her divorce party for free.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns in 2020.

