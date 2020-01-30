Meghan McCain Reveals What Would Prompt Her to Leave ‘The View’

Meghan McCain and former The View co-host Abby Huntsman may have had their differences on and off-screen before the latter left to help run her father’s gubernatorial campaign for the state of Utah, but McCain was never planning on exiting the ABC talk show, she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday.

“First of all, if I was going to resign, there would be no crypticism about it. I would be like, ‘I’m out.’ Like it would not be like a long, drawn-out thing,” McCain said, adding she would only leave the series at this point if moderator Whoopi Goldberg exited.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If she leaves, I go,” she said. “Like, Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we’re down. But if she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator.”

As for her relationship with Huntsman, McCain knows there have been ups and downs.

“Abby and I have been friends for over 10 years,” she said. Our parents were friends in politics, we worked at Fox together. Part of the reason she came to The View is because we were friends. We are still very good friends. We are very close. I just talked to her yesterday morning. She’s campaigning with her dad. I think she was genuinely conflicted about her dad running for governor and her not helping, and that is the reason why she left.”

McCain then admitted, “We did get in a fight, which is a very small fight and a friend fight. And all friendships have ups and downs.”

“It was sort of bizarre for me, and I think bizarre for her, to have — the fact that we got in one fight the two years that we worked together on the show, to be put under dissection in the media, to be weaponized,” McCain said of the leaking of the story, which she called “cruel.”

After their tiff, McCain said the two were able to hash things out both on the show and in real life.

“She was having a bad day and we talked about it that night and the next day,” said McCain. “You know, it’s live TV and it’s really intense, stressful times for everyone and I adore her. She apologized off air, she apologized on air. We all f— up on the show. It’s live, it’s every day and I forgive her, I love her.”

Photo credit: Lou Rocco/ABC, Getty