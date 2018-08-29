Meghan McCain May Skip ‘The View’ Season Premiere After Father John McCain’s Death

Meghan McCain may be taking a break from The View as she mourns father Sen. John McCain, who passed away over the weekend.

The co-host of ABC’s hit show attended a private memorial service for her father Wednesday, and there are tributes to the former presidential candidate planned in Arizona, Washington D.C. and the Naval Academy in Annapolis over the next week.

Two days following the Sunday burial, Season 22 of The View is set to premiere, but the network told The Observer that it is supporting Meghan during this time.

“We are taking our cues from Meghan, and her View family is ready to welcome her home as soon as she is ready,” the network said via a spokesperson.

McCain is known as the conservative voice on the daytime talk show, but even without her, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin will still have that point of view to contend with, as former Fox News host Abby Huntsman has been rumored to be joining the other women around the table this season.

“Abby has lots of fans at ABC and is expected to land here,” the spokesperson added to The Observer.

The lauded Senator passed away on Aug. 25 after being diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer, and just a few days after his family confirmed that they were discontinuing medical treatment.

“Last summer, Sen. John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” the statement read, via CBS News. “In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The statement continued, “Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all.”

Best thoughts to the McCains as they mourn and celebrate the life of their loved one.

Photo credit: Kris Connor/FilmMagic/Getty Images