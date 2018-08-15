Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Joins UK ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle, who has shown no intention of paying attention to her father’s advice to “shut up,” has reportedly joined the U.K. version of Celebrity Big Brother.

According to Deadline, Samantha — also known as Samantha Grant — will appear in the series’ new season dubbed “The Eye of the Storm.” Each houseguest is expected to be a media personality in the middle of his or her own controversies.

The season will start in August on Channel 5, which has yet to confirm the casting for the season. However, Bad Girls Club‘s Meghan James, who was once romantically linked to Rob Kardashian, The Only Way Is Essex‘s Dan Osborne, and Chloe Ayling, a model and kidnapping victim, are rumored to be among the other houseguests.

Casting Samantha, 53, for the new season is a major victory for the show, since Markle insists on staying in the headlines and criticizing the British Royal Family. She was responsible for setting up the staged paparazzi photos of Markle’s father, Thomas Markle Sr., and has repeatedly shared her views on Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry on shows like Good Morning Britain and Loose Women. She once even told Piers Morgan that Harry should have married someone else.

Samantha has also said she is working on an expose of her sister, titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Last week, Thomas told The Sun he told members of his family to “shut up.” The 73-year-old now lives in Mexico and says he is also estranged from his son, Thomas Jr.

“It is time for the family to draw under a line under all this and back off,” Thomas said.

Days after Thomas’ interview, Samantha took to Twitter to suggest Marklewould be to blame if their father died.

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough,” Samantha wrote. “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg! @KensingtonRoyal.”

In another series of tweets earlier this month, Meghan called Harry a “wuss” for letting the “Duchess of Nonsense” “mistreat” her family. “Diana would be ashamed. Stop wearing Meg’s skivvies and bra and take your pants off of her,” she wrote.

Thomas Jr. is also in the middle of another Markle family controversy. His fiancee, Darlene Blount, was arrested this weekend in Grants Pass, Oregon after a domestic violence call. She was kept in jail Friday night, but released Saturday morning after the district attorney chose not to charge her.

