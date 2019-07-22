Meghan King Edmonds Defends Daughter ‘Rarely’ Wearing Clothes at Home

Meghan King Edmonds has no problem with her 2-year-old daughter Aspen running around au naturale at home, and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum is pushing back against those who do. The blogger, who is also mom to 1-year-old twins Hart and Hayes, shared a photo of her oldest playing by the pool “20 minutes before bedtime,” covering up the naked toddler with a flamingo emoji.

“She’s rarely clothed at home, and I don’t discourage it,” King Edmonds wrote on the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Story. “If my parenting makes you uncomfortable, please ask yourself, ‘Why?’”

The Bravo personality could do without the mommy shamers at the moment, revealing last month that her husband, Jim Edmonds, had been unfaithful to her, and earlier this month that her 13-month-old Hart had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage.”

King Edmonds wrote on her blog that she had always suspected Hart was “different” than his brother, sharing, “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

Watching him suffer minor developmental delays, King Edmonds says doctors reassured her things were fine with her son, but she “just knew.”

“I told our pediatrician—she said he was fine. I begged for a neurologist referral and when I got it—he said he was fine,” she continued. “I then begged for a neurologist who specializes in Cerebral Palsy (I jumped through hoops to get this appointment, so many hoops) and she said he might be fine. I then begged for an MRI.”

In the end, mother knows best, she revealed, and Hart was diagnosed with Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain, but more so on his right

“She said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side,” the reality personality recalled. “She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored.”

Hart is now undergoing early therapy to try and mitigate his condition, but it will never be cured. And while it’s been tough for Hart’s parents to accept their son’s condition, King Edmonds is embracing being the mother of a child with special needs.

“I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” she wrote. “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

“I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life,” she concluded. “This is a heavy challenge as a mother: where do we go from here? This is where: one foot in front of the other.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Meghan King Edmonds