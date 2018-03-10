Meghan King Edmonds Copies Beyonce’s Iconic Maternity Shoot: ‘Imitation Is Flattery’

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds is having twins, so she decided to take a maternity photo that mimicked Beyonce Knowles’ famous photo from last year.

“If I can’t be Queen Bey I’ll settle for King Edmonds,” the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram. She also included the hashtags, “Twins Coming Soon” and “This Is Not My Maternity Shoot.” She defended her photo by adding, “Imitation Is Flattery.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Edmonds posted just like Beyonce did in her now-iconic pregnancy announcement photo last year, with a floral backdrop to complete the look. Edmonds even wore a veil like Beyonce did.

Edmonds also included behind-the-scenes photos and Beyonce’s original.

Edmonds and her husband, Jim Edmonds, announced they are expecting twins in December. They are already parents to one-year-old daughter Aspen King Edmonds.

Weeks after making her pregnancy announcement, Edmonds shocked RHOC fans by announcing plans to leave the show after three seasons. She decided to focus on her growing family, and said filming took a “physical toll.”

“I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more,” she said in a lengthy post on her website. “As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer.”

Edmonds first announced she was pregnant in November, when she wrote about the couple’s decision to have another child through in vitro fertilization.

“I felt like I handled this IVF much more in stride. I’m not sure if it’s because I knew what to expect or if maybe my body was used to the hormones, but it was easier,” Edmonds wrote in November. “I was also armed with the emotional mindset to be so much healthier this time around whereas last time I was surrounded by the stress of filming RHOC (which is VERY stressful and emotionally taxing). I ate super healthy, cut out most alcohol (next to impossible to do while filming), attended regular acupuncture sessions, and took daily walks. I also prayed, meditated, and read a lot. I didn’t even watch emotional or negative TV shows. I just felt at ease.”

On Jan. 23, Jim Edmonds said he was “proud” of Edmonds for her decision to leave RHOC. “This beautiful woman is charging through life on her own terms,” he wrote on Instagram.

Jim Edmonds is a retired baseball player. He was married twice before, and had two children with his second wife. He married Edmonds in October 2014.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Meghan King Edmonds