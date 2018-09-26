Matt Roloff’s Video of Grandson Jackson Sparks Concern After Fans Notice Bruise

Matt Roloff recently posted a video of his grandson Jackson that has sparked concern among fans after they noticed a bruise on the toddler.

In the clip, Roloff and grandson Jackson are seen hanging out together with the patriarch’s girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

“Got to hang out (babysit) my best buddy this evening while Zach and Tori did some filming duties,” Roloff wrote in a caption of the post. As the camera pans to Jackson, the small bruise on his forehead becomes noticeable.

In Touch Weekly reports that soon after Roloff posted the video fans took note of the bruise and began to post comments about it.

“Oh oh someone’s got a boo boo on his little forehead,” one person commented while another asked, “What happen to your forehead buddy?”

“He has a bruise on his forehead, hopefully not on your watch,” someone else wrote, with a fourth person saying, “Somebody done and bumped his head bless it if you use Vick’s vapor rub on his little brush it will go away faster.”

While many fans focused on the bruise, others simply took an opportunity to compliment Roloff, Jackson, and the rest of their family.

“Your grandchildren are so cute and you’re the grandpa I thought you’d be. I want to tell you how much I enjoy your posts. They are always positive and happy,” a follower gushed. “Thank you for that.”

“He’s literally the cutest thing!! Seems to have a great personality! You 2 are doing great with him,” another Little People, Big World fan commented.

Whatever the cause of Jackson’s mysterious bruise may be, it seems to have appeared within the last few days, as Roloff posted another video of him over the weekend and he does not appear to have had it then.

“You know what I love most about getting back home… no, not the mowing the grass.. no, not the cleaning the shop… no, not the plowing the field or picking pumpkins… you guessed it! Feeding the apple Sauce monster!,” he wrote in the caption on that video.

Little People, Big World aired its most recent season finale in June and will reportedly return in 2019.