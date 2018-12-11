Matt Roloff Teases ‘Big Exciting Project’ With New Video

It’s demo day for Matt Roloff and his crew. The Little People, Big World star took to social media last week to share his latest “big exciting project:” building a new home.

The 57-year-old shared an Instagram video of himself and a few members of a work crew clearing out a recently-purchased piece of property so that they could start to build fresh on it.

“On Nov. 1, I purchased a 1-acre plus piece of property with three different old, tear down homes on it,” Roloff said, panning the camera across the land and showing three old structures.

“What we’re doing now is a pretty significant clean-up,” he continued, showing another view of the property, as well as a few large tree stumps.

“We had to fall a couple of pretty big trees. I’m in the trackhoe doing a little bit of work getting [sons Jeremy Roloff and Zach Roloff] all set up on their firewood needs,” Roloff said, turning the camera back around to him inside the piece of heavy machinery. “We’ve been cutting and making sure that they keep warm all winter long.”

He clarified that the lot is “not far” from Roloff Farms, where he’s currently living.

“I’m probably gonna tear these homes down and build a new home on a 1-acre lot here, not far from the farm,” he said.

Roloff’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, also lives on Roloff Farms amid their divorce, which was finalized in May 2016. Roloff also has a home in Arizona with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, a former manager on the farm. The two spend time in Arizona when Roloff is not needed on the farm in Oregon.

Because the ex-spouses remain business partners, Amy lives in the family house on the farm while Roloff lives in a smaller house about 500 feet away from Amy’s.

While the exes haven’t always been on the best of terms, Roloff surprised Little People, Big World fans in September when he sent well wishes Amy’s way on her and their daughter Molly’s birthday.

“A very Happy Birthday to both Amy and Molly who share the exact same big day. I hope you both have a wonderful amazing Day!! Happy Birthday to you both,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

More recently, Roloff shared a photo of Chandler sharing some quality time with his grandson, Jackson, while the two hung out at Roloff Farms following Chandler’s solo vacation to Arizona. Chandler also shared a photo of herself with baby Jackson, who is Zach and Tori Roloff‘s son, sitting in the driver’s seat of a tractor trailer.

Although Chandler was conspicuously missing Roloff by her side during her trip, worrying some fans about their relationship status, others figured she might have just needed a break from the noise of the large family and their reality TV universe.

Fan concerns died down after Chandler shared a photo of her daughter helping out Roloff on the farm while she was away.

Chandler and Roloff got together officially in March 2017, their relationship raising a few eyebrows due to the fact that she worked for Roloff Farms for about 10 years, making Roloff her boss.

Meanwhile, Amy has been dating boyfriend Chris Marek for about two years.

Little People, Big World filmed over the summer, but no official release date for a new season is scheduled yet.