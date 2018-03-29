Matt Roloff Returns to Social Media and Fans Have Questions

Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff can’t leave his fans alone for even a few days without them freaking out!

The TLC reality personality took two weeks off from social media, he revealed on Facebook Wednesday, but returned to check on all his loyal fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After taking a nice 2 week (or so) break from social media.. I thought I’d come back and say Hi to everyone… Hi everyone!” he posted.

And while it can be relaxing to unplug for a bit, especially when famous, Roloff’s fans were not happy that he had left them for even that long.

“WELCOME BACK…NOT NICE LEAVING US THAT LONG,” one fan commented. “Need to see more pics with you and the grandbabies.”

Another commented, “Where did u go?”

“I hope everyone is OK, I missed seeing your posts Matt,” a third echoed.

Others had questions for the Little People, Big World cast member.

“Matt, is it true you might be selling the farm??” one person commented.

“Nice to see that you are back!” another added. “When are you going to take the next step with [girlfriend Caryn Chandler]? We love you guys!!!”

It’s certainly a lot to come back to after only two weeks off of social media, but Roloff will have a lot more attention coming his away after the season premiere of his show, on Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

In addition to a number of milestones for his kids — son Zach Roloff and his wife Tori have been raising baby Jackson while son Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey have welcomed baby Ember Jean — Matt appears to be getting into it again with ex-wife Amy Roloff, as shown in the season trailer.

Even after her divorce from Matt was finalized in May 2016, Amy has been living in the family home on the farm. “I’ll stay here as long as I can,” she said in the trailer.

The former couple had reached an agreement about her living on the farm, but Matt revealed in the promo he wants to revisit the issue of her living at the home, which he said has impacted his romance with Chandler.

When Matt asked his ex about moving possibly into a smaller house, however, he was met with resistance.

“I don’t think so,” she said, to which Matt replied, “It’s not fair.”

“I just want my own path away from farm, away from Amy,” said Matt. “It’s always going to be awkward. I’m by Amy’s house.”

Chandler agreed.

“I don’t want to make a decision in our relationship based on what Amy might do in the future,” she told Matt. “I want to make our own decisions.”

Although Amy seems dedicated to staying put, there could be big changes on the horizon for the family.

“We’ve been talking a lot about the farm. Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it,” Matt told Amy while sitting with sons Jeremy and Zach.

Jeremy responded, “We just need to know your plan.”

“You’re talking about changing the divorce agreement?” Amy asked, to which Matt responded, “You’re missing my point, you’re not listening.”

A new season of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff