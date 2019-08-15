Matt Roloff’s Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Responds to Shady Comment About Amy

Things just got a little awkward on Instagram between Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Caryn Chandler. After Chandler posted a photo with boyfriend Matt Roloff, a fan chimed in with a comment about Matt’s ex-wife Ami, with Chandler’s response raising a few eyebrows.

In the photo, Chandler and Matt smile as they sit at dinner together. “Dinner in Bend, Oregon on a quick road trip and getaway,” she wrote in the caption. “Never mind those pesky summer thunderstorms.”

“Watch out I see Amy looking through the window,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

While it’s certainly not the first time someone has poked fun at Amy, this time Chandler responded with a blushing emoji featuring wide-set eyes.

Fans took notice to the response. “Yikes, no response to that would have been a classy move,” one person wrote.

Matt, 57, and Amy, 54, don’t always get along following their divorce. In fact, back when Amy learned that Matt was bringing Chandler to their daughter-in-law Tori Roloff‘s gender reveal party, she said, “Seeing Caryn here threw me for a loop more than I would have liked. I think coming here to this particular event is an intimate family thing … It just throws a whole different dynamic to my life here on the farm.”

More recently, in a Facebook Live video recorded on March 31st, Amy implied that Matt got involved with Chandler while she and him were still married. “I think that’s what hurt and unfortunately may have — through an edited show — caused me to be a little bitter, may have come across as me being a little more angry. I’ll be honest,” she said at the time. “I’ll be frank, it was tough.”

But Amy has also moved on with her love life; she’s been dating boyfriend Chris Marek for more than two years now, and told Us Weekly that she’s not ruling out walking down the aisle again.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” she told Us Weekly earlier this year. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

“If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she explained. “I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Marek added of the possibility of marriage, “I’ve seen a lot of failed marriages, a lot of divorces, in my family. All my siblings, my mother. I mean, I saw a lot of examples of people that loved each other but could not live with each other. But I’m certainly not against marriage — I never thought I’d be this age and still single.”

