Matt Roloff and Girlfriend Caryn Chandler Head out on Romantic Arizona Vacation

Matt Roloff and girlfriend Caryn Chandler are enjoying a romantic getaway under the Arizonan sun.

The couple shared a sweet selfie on Matt Roloff’s Instagram where they are seen riding a golf cart riding as the sun sets. In the sweet photo, Chandler is wearing a sun hat, with the two of them sporting sunglasses.

“Out n about in Surprise Arizona. Happy Friday everyone!” the Little People, Big World star wrote on the caption of his photo.

According to Radar Online, the couple share a home together in Surprise, Arizona and have spent a lot of time there in recent months. So much time, that fans have become convinced the pair moved there and out of the farm.

However, despite buying a home in the Arizona town, the couple is still residing in Oregon the majority of the time.

“Yes!! Glad you got a break before pumpkin season!!” one user commented on the sweet shot.

“Karen is so lovely…seems like a great lady! Glad to see you happy Matt!!!” Another user wrote.

“You seem so happy I’m so glad for you,” a third user commented.

Roloff also delighted fans earlier in the day with a breathtaking shot of the Grand Canyon.

“Heading out of Dodge for a quick getaway with [Caryn Chandler] goodbye rainy Portland… hello Grand Canyon!” his post read.

Roloff and Chandler’s relationship is often the inspiration for trolls to ridicule them, especially those who still hope for a reunion between Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff. The couple split up in 2015. Amy also gets hate for her relationship with boyfriend Chris Marek.

In an April episode of the reality series, Amy talked openly about how getting a divorce affected her.

“Divorce was a very traumatic chapter in my life,” she said. “I didn’t think I would ever even want to be that vulnerable with someone again. But now being with Chris, I like the fact that I’m able to open up myself to someone else.”

Roloff and Marek seem to be keeping things casual, however.

“My relationship with Chris means the world to me, but nothing is written in stone right now,” Amy said. “Especially because he initially said he wanted to take it one day at a time. …That definitely plays heavy on my mind, on my heart,” Amy said of the moment. “Where is this going? Where do I wanna go? Where does he wanna go? Where are we going together? I definitely think that is something we need to figure out.”

As for Matt and Chandler? Considering they share real estate, we’d say things are rather serious.