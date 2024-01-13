'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Weighs in on Natalia Grace's Case

The Natalia Grace saga has enthralled people amid the ongoing scandal involving the young girl and the focus of the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks. The Max documentary outlines the story of Grace, her relationship with her adopted parents, and the questions about the validity of her background. The harrowing story captured a lot of attention, with Little People, Big World patriarch Matt Roloff weighing in on the story.

Much of her story grabbed headlines back in 2010, due to similarities with the horror film Orphan. Michael and Kristine Barnett adopted Grace and were told she was a 6-year-old orphan. But they soon came to believe she was a con artist and much older than she said. This led to them having her legal birth year changed from 2003 to 1989, with the couple in 2013 leaving Grace alone in Indiana while moving to Canada, forcing Grace, who deals with dwarfism and is classified as disabled. The couple faced neglect charges that were eventually dismissed.

The second season of the docuseries gives Grace a chance to tell her side of the story and allows her to take a DNA test that confirms the truth. TruDiagnostic was the company behind the test in the doc and confirmed she was close to 22, while the legal age added 10 years and left her at 33 in the eyes of the law. "This one little piece of paper throws every single lie that the Barnetts have said right into the trash with a match," she said in the doc.

Matt Roloff has long been a visible member of the dwarf community and didn't hesitate to speak out after the second season of the docuseries premiere. "This story about Natalia Grace makes me angry how this can happen ! i wish her the very very best and many future blessing!" Roloff said. " It does seem like they have her misdiagnosed as Spondyleopiphyseal (SED) I'm not a doctor or genetictist but she seems to have the same form of dwarfism as i do.... Diastrophic Displasia."

There is no confirmation for what Roloff is alluding to with his post, but it is clear the situation struck a chord with the reality star. Still, many dispute the situation and Kristine Barnett reached out to Business Insider maintaining her point of view. "Natalia was found by many parties, forensic evidence, and state law enforcement outside of myself and Michael to be an adult," Barnett said. She also made clear that she and her then-husband did not "incite" the change in age, noting it was the local police detective Clouse.