Matt Roloff Announces ‘Secret’s out’ on Major Farm Project

Matt Roloff is ready to spill the beans when it comes to the “most significant project” the family farm has seen in years after teasing fans with a sneak peek photo last week. Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared a video featuring the large steel structure he had been hyping up, revealing that it would soon enough be a model airplane for the kids who visit the farm to play on.

“Ok ok. The secret’s out now,” he wrote in the caption. “Remember when [daughter-in-law Tori Roloff] wrote a post about taking [grandson Jackson] to the county fair and he didn’t meet the height requirements .. so he had to watch the taller kids his age get to ride while he stood there and just watched… matters worse.. Jackson LOVES airplanes!”

“Well now…Phase one is complete and bringing the project back to the farm to put into place,” he continued. “[Granddaughter] Ember has it right! It’s an airplane … Shhh. Don’t tell Jackson yet.. but grandpa is making absolutely sure he can access every single part of this new play structure. No height requirements on grandpa’s watch!”

The post Roloff is referring to stems from an incident in May when Tori, now pregnant with her and husband Zach’s second child, had to explain to 2-year-old son Jackson that he was unable to play on the local festival ride due to his shorter stature — all a part of his achondroplasia diagnosis.

“I often forget that my son is any different than yours,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I forget that he has shorter legs, because he can get around and run just like any other 2 year old. I forget he has short arms, because he can still reach everything around the house (even the stuff we don’t want him to). I forget that he’s different because he’s so capable and I see nothing other than my mister mister.”

She continued: “Today pointed out that he is different and that’s never going to change. He watched as kids (many younger than him) rode rides at a festival here in town and he wasn’t able to join. Jackson wanted so bad to ride the airplanes that went up and down but the height requirement wouldn’t allow him to (which I totally understand!).”

Fortunately, Zach, who also has achondroplasia, was able to take the moment in stride for both his son and his wife.

Tori gushed, “I’m so proud of my husband and his outlook on it all and even more proud of my son who brushes things off with ease and I pray they both continue to do this.”

