Matt Roloff Addresses Cryptic Post That Sparked Audrey’s Pregnancy Rumors

Matt Roloff didn’t mean to start such a fuss!

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram Wednesday to apologize for sparking rumors that his daughter-in-law Audrey Roloff was pregnant with her second child through a cryptic Instagram post.

The rumor mill got going earlier this week when Roloff posted a photo of Audrey, his son Jeremy and their daughter Ember laughing on Roloff Farm.

“Today was a crazy day. …. I could explain. But better to just leave it at that. I’m going to sleep a happy grandpa,” he captioned the photo.

That vague message somehow got whipped into proof that Audrey was expecting again, a rumor she shot down on her Instagram later that day. Then it was Roloff’s turn to apologize to fans and Audrey for accidentally getting people stirred up.

Alongside a photo of tools he posted on Instagram, he wrote, “Oh my goodness… my last post was much more innocent then the stir it caused.. let me explain… had a long day with equipment breakdowns, setting up pumpkin season stuff etc etc.. so after a crazy day I’m sitting on my back deck with a few friends and Jeremy, Audrey and Ember pull up to say hi and watch the sunset with us.. The joys of being a grandpa…. moments like that. Now… before everyone goes crazy again… this photo is simply me getting all the landscaping power tools cleaned up and ready to go.”

Fans were quick to tell Roloff he had nothing for which to apologize.

“Matt no matter what you post, people are going to read other things into it,” one follower commented. “Just keep posting your happy life with your beautiful family.”

“People go crazy reading into simple comments,” another said. “Guess it is because most everyone loves you & your whole family and they love to follow all your paths of life. So much so they try to jump the gun of new or exciting information. Guess you can take comfort from the crazy buzz of love!”

Even if Audrey was expecting again, fans wouldn’t get to see her pregnancy as closely as they did during her first go around. She and husband Jeremy announced in July that after years appearing on the TLC show, they were leaving reality TV behind.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on social media at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

So maybe fans could calm down a little bit about the Instagram sleuthing.

Photo credit: Matt Roloff