‘Master of Arms’ Host Ashley Hlebinsky Admits Show’s Challenge ‘Sounds Crazy’

Ashley Hlebinsky is one of the foremost firearm experts and historians in the world, and even she can’t believe the incredible challenges the Master of Arms contestants have to face in Discovery‘s newest weapon-building competition show.

In each episode of the new Discovery series, premiering Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. ET, skilled artisans and craftsmen are tasked with building two historical weapons from scratch — including an ax-pistol — one in less than six hours and one in just 40 hours. It’s an amazing task, Hlebinsky admitted in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com.

“If you think about how difficult it is to make those kinds of early firearms pieces, it just sounds crazy to have only 40 hours to put something together that’s not only functional, but also aesthetically pleasing and beautiful,” she explained. “I’m really excited for everyone to see it.”

Not every contestant is an expert in the kind of weapon they’re tasked with building.

“It’s kind of crazy, because we have a range of different kinds of craftsman, bladesmiths, blacksmiths and gunsmiths … coming into the show,” Hlebinsky told PopCulture. “They have no idea what they’re going to get. So you could have a blacksmith who has to make a flintlock firearm.”

She added, “I can’t imagine what is going through their heads … when they see what they have to make.”

In that instance, the craftsmen have to draw on things from their own discipline and apply them to the task at hand, which the Cody Firearms Museum curator said, “I think it’s really a combination that is really stressful, and what these people come up with is really amazing.”

Hlebinsky also added that she hopes the show will open people’s eyes to some of the amazing work in the historical weaponry field right in their own nation, saying, “A lot of people don’t realize that those crafts are still being made in this country and around the world.”

She continued, “I hope it really shows people that there are a lot of facets and components to the kinds of weapons that are being made.”

Master of Arms premieres Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery, following Gold Rush, which airs at 9 p.m. ET on Fridays.

Photo credit: Discovery