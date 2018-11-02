‘Master of Arms’ Contestants Take on Ax-Pistol Challenge in Exclusive Premiere Clip

Master of Arms is kicking things off with a bang — and a chop — in the Discovery show’s series premiere Friday.

The competition series, which pits skilled artisans and a weapons experts against one another to construct out-of-this-world weapons that not only are historically accurate but dangerously functional, kicks off at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 2, and based on an exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, these challengers are going to have to bring their A-game.

In the clip, former special ops Sergeant Nicholas Irving spells out what the ax-pistol the contestants have built during one of their challenges will have to be able to withstand in order to win them the honor of Master of Arms and the $10,000 grand prize. It’s a particularly daunting challenge, as the weapon will be tested as both a firearm and a blade in quick succession.

Irving explains that he will first use the pistol end of the weapon to shoot through three panes of glass and then “engage” with two dead pigs using the axe end of the weapon.

“We’ll be judging the performance of your axe pistol on four criteria,” Irving tells the nervous contestants. “Functionality of the pistol, cutting power of the axe, ease of weapons transition and damage inflicted on the targets.”

One competitor tells the camera during the clip that he’s especially nervous to see how his weapon performs, having never built one like this before. But as Irving picks up his weapon to complete the first challenge, the clip fades to black.

How will the Master of Arms challengers’ weapons stack up against the ultimate ax-pistol challenge? And who will be declared the series’ first Master of Arms and take home the $10,000?

Master of Arms premieres Friday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery, immediately following Gold Rush, which airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.

Master of Arms is produced for Discovery Channel by Matador Content and executive produced by Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Brian Nashel, Matthew Vafiadis and Bill Howard. Cameron Doyle is coordinating producer.

Photo credit: Discovery.