‘Mad Dog Made’ Stars Tease Inventions ‘No One’s Ever Seen Before’ Prior to Discovery Premiere

Kevin “Mad Dog” McClung is the go-to man for everyone from the FBI to NASA when it comes to inventing something truly out of this world. And on Mad Dog Made, he’s showing his secrets to the world.

Mad Dog Made, which premieres on Discovery Friday, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET, documents the scientist and outdoorsman’s quest to create that which will help today’s heroes — from a Mars multi-tool to be used in deep space to a protection apparatus that will keep brush pilots safe against predators in a crash landing scenario.

Despite being one of the most sought-after minds in the world, Mad Dog told PopCulture.com exclusively ahead of the series premiere that it all comes down to creativity and experience.

“I think [my] speciality is that I’m remarkably unspecialized,” he said. “I have a big wide set of skills, and I’ve applied them to a huge variety of things, everything from body armor to tools for the Mars program and stuff like that. …I’m really good at designing and innovating and iterating very, very quickly.”

He continued: “In Mad Dog Made, the real goal of the program is we’re demonstrating to people what we can do and how quickly we can do it, as well as the incredible variety of things we can do. We have everything from entry tools for a U.S. Marshal, on up through really, really exotic dive equipment and stuff for the Mars program all wrapped up into the series. And we’re also blowing stuff up — I designed a really long-range rifle for taking out missile threats. I mean we’ve got a lot of stuff in the show that is really something no one’s ever seen before.”

He also has the assistance of his daughter, Morgan Fey McClung, who grew up in her dad’s shop and Mad Dog described as a real life version of Marvel’s Black Widow, and assistant Jacob Sanchez, whose specialty is in blacksmithing, carpentry and aerospace mechanics.

Morgan, who also spoke with PopCulture.com exclusively before the premiere, laughed at her dad’s description of her, but agreed that she is extensively trained in combat and working in the shop to build things along with her dad.

“At its core, Mad Dog Made is about exactly what my dad has been doing for 30 years,” she told PopCulture, “which is doing and creating things that other people can’t or haven’t thought of. It’s science, innovation and chronicles the journey between inception to reveal of several different tools and weapons that, when put into the hands of heroes like police and firefighters, EMS, active military and veterans, it turns them from heroes to superheroes.”

To see what kind of amazing inventions the McClungs cook up, don’t miss Mad Dog Made, which premieres Friday, August 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery.

Photo Credit: Discovery