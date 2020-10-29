'The Masked Singer" Eliminates the Lips, and They're a Famous TV Show Host

✖

The Masked Singer fans finally got to see Group C in action on Wednesday night's episode. But, shortly after introducing the audience to Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, and Squiggly Monster, one of them had to say goodbye. After host Nick Cannon announced that Lips was eliminated from the competition, they later removed their mask and revealed that they were talk show host Wendy Williams.

Since the World Series aired the week prior, it's been some time since fans were treated to another outing from The Masked Singer. On the most recent episode of the show, which aired on Oct. 14, the Baby Alien got the boot. After removing his mask (and the Baby Alien puppetry), it was revealed that the singer's identity was former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez. None of the judges — Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, or guest judge Joel McHale — correctly guessed his identity.

As the former athlete told Entertainment Weekly after his elimination, he wasn't surprised that no one guessed that he was behind the Baby Alien mask. He even shared that the clue packages connected to the Baby Alien even threw him for a loop. "I obviously know it's me, but I still second-guessed it a couple times when I watched the clue package," Sanchez admitted. "I was like, "Wait, what?" Yeah, that was tough. And I think the accent totally threw everybody for a loop. They thought maybe [I was] Sacha Baron Cohen or something like that. I knew they wouldn't guess me."

While Sanchez has a background in football, he may be turning to a whole new career path following his time on The Masked Singer. He explained to EW that he has a renewed interest in theatre after appearing on the Fox competition. "Listen, I would love that," Sanchez said when asked whether he would consider doing theatre work in the future. "I just saw firsthand what goes into creating a performance — the choreography, the costume design, the singing, and the repetition and time it takes to do it — so I just don't know with the broadcasting stuff if I would have the time to actually do that. But you know, I've always had respect for theater, and Broadway, and the way they can move and sing at the same time, but it takes so much time on task. And so I don't know if I could necessarily do that, but it sure was a great experience and [gave me] a deeper appreciation for the arts and for performers."