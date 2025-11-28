‘Married to Medicine’: Dr. Contessa Teases ‘All-New Level’ of Vulnerability in Season 12 (Exclusive) 

Married to Medicine fans are about to see their favorites in a whole new way on Season 12.

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe opened up to PopCulture.com about the “all-new level” of “vulnerability” viewers will get to see from the cast ahead of the Bravo show’s Season 12 premiere Sunday, revealing that there’s still a lot to learn about even the OG Married to Medicine stars.

“I am excited for what the fans will see,” Dr. Contessa teased. “I think after a couple of years, you’re just like, ‘Man, it’s just the same.’ No, no, no, it’s not — it’s not the same at all.”

MARRIED TO MEDICINE — Season:12 — Pictured: Dr. Contessa Metcalfe — (Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

She continued, “I think people will be pleasantly surprised by what they still have to learn [about] even the OGs, and I think they’re going to love the new ladies.”

Returning for Season 12 as main cast members are Dr. Contessa, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush Harris, Quad Webb and Dr. Mimi Sanders. Dr. Heavenly Kimes will return as a “friend of” this season, with newcomers Basketball Wives alum Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton also appearing as friends.

Dr. Contessa explained that while people may think of the Married to Medicine cast as “one-dimensional,” this season will prove they’re far from it.

“I think the vulnerability is at an all-new level,” she confessed. “This has been a difficult, interesting year for most people, and we weren’t exempt from any of that.”

Dr. Contessa said it felt like this season was filmed “at the exact right time” to capture a lot of the cast’s transformative moments, “and we just had to chronicle all of that because nothing was off-limits.”

For Dr. Contessa, fans will watch her expand her medical enterprise alongside her husband, Dr. Scott, while juggling personal and family pressures.

With Dr. Scott dealing with some “personal struggles” that put him through “a lot,” Dr. Contessa said viewers will get to see her family work through a “challenging” year to come out on the other side.

“You will see that even in medicine, it’s tough going from being an employee or working kind of part-time in your own business … to transitioning to where we’re building out our dream,” she shared. “But that doesn’t happen by osmosis.”

Having to push herself to the limit with work and “actually needing to ask for help,” Dr. Contessa said she had to “show it all” on camera, from the highs of success to the lows of defeat.

“It was just an interesting year, because you don’t know how strong you are until you get to the other side of something,” she confessed. “I’ll be honest, if you would have told me last year that this year was going to be as challenging as it was, I would have told you it was crazy. Yeah. But I did it. And I’m so proud of myself.”

Married to Medicine Season 12 premieres Sunday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.



