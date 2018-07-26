‘Married at First Sight’ Gets Two New Lifetime Spinoffs

There’s more Married at First Sight coming your way, Lifetime fans! The network announced Thursday that the hit series will be getting two spinoffs premiering this fall while on the Television Critics Association summer 2018 press tour.

The first spinoff, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, will follow previous Married at First Sight participants as they try to find love for the second time. The eight-episode series will follow 20 singles, including teased fan favorites, as they spend time on a tropical island to see if they can find a love connection with other sexy singles. By the end of their time on the island, couples will be faced with a big choice: will they break up or get married?

The second spinoff, Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, follows three couples who made it through their initial season still together, including Season 6 couple Shawniece and Jephte, who are getting ready to welcome their first child together. Over the course of eight episodes, fans will get to see how marriage works for the couples who have made getting Married at First Sight part of their ongoing love story.

Both series will be produced by Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company, and executive produced by Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Ally Simpson from Kinetic Content and Gena McCarthy from Lifetime. Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island also has Cat Rodriguez on the production team, while Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After added Alex Cross of Kinetic Content and Shura Davidson of Lifetime to the team.

The spinoffs might not be coming until the fall, but there’s plenty of drama on this ongoing season of Married at First Sight to keep things exciting until then.

Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally started their unconventional marriage off on a bad foot when Bally was detained at the airport on their way to their honeymoon on a warrant for stalking and credit card fraud, as well as other charges. Bally claimed the charges were a case of stolen identity during Tuesday’s episode, but admitted that she did know the man she was charged with stalking.

Thompson did seem concerned for his new relationship moving forward, but in the end threw the police reports aside and chose to trust his wife.

“I’m choosing to stay by Mia’s side even though I don’t really know her … because she’s still my wife,” he said on the episode.

But will that decision come back to bite him?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo Credit: Lifetime