‘Married at First Sight’ Star Lachlan Rofe Dead at 47

Lachlan Rofe, who starred on Married at First Sight and Farmer Wants a Wife in Australia, has died at the age of 47.

Rofe, who was paired with Clare Tamas on the first season of Channel Nine’s marriage reality show in 2015, was reported dead this week, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

The cattle farmer, who later appeared on Farmer Wants A Wife in 2016, was found unresponsive when emergency services were called to a home in Razorback in New South Wales. “Ambulance paramedics commenced CPR but they were unable to revive him,” police said.

“Investigations are continuing into the circumstances and anyone with any information is urged to contact Camden Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” they continued.

No other details surrounding his death have been released.

Rofe, who also used the surname McAleer, was linked to numerous high-profile women over the years, including Farmer Wants A Wife contestant Belinda Reid and controversial pig hunter Natalie Cepeniuk.

In 2017, Rofe made headlines when he was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of her 2-year-old daughter. He would later go on to appeal the conviction, and a magistrate did eventually overturn his guilty verdict. At the time, Rofe reportedly said, “Being a man of principle, I chose to clear my name.”