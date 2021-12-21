‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Reveals 19-Month-Old Son Tested Positive for COVID-19

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner’s Christmas is going to look a little different than they expected after 19-month-old son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19. The Married at First Sight star, who met and married her husband on Season 1 of the show, revealed on Instagram Sunday an update on Hendrix’s health after taking him to the hospital last week because of “another seizure.”

“When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick… we found out the next day that he has Covid,” the Lifetime star captioned a photo of her family, also including 4-year-old daughter Henley, spending time together and another of Hendrix sleeping. “Well, he has Covid, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard Covid I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying.”

The reality personality added that her in-laws, who are “older,” were with Hendrix at the time of his last seizure and therefore exposed to COVID-19, but have already been vaccinated and received their booster shots. “Praying to God they don’t get sick,” Otis wrote. Since Hendrix’s diagnosis, the family has spent days “completely offline” trying to keep his fevers under control, because “he seems to have those seizures when his temperature gets high and then lowers quickly.”

“We will be quarantining until at least the day after Christmas,” she continued, writing that while the diagnosis has been tough for everyone, she was counting her blessings being able to celebrate with her family as they rest and recover. “It’s definitely gonna be so sad to miss Christmas with family but we aren’t willing to risk getting anyone else sick,” she shared. “We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude…it could be so much worse. We are lucky to be out of the hospital & all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day.”

As a silver lining, Otis said she’s been enjoying the “long and sweeeet” snuggles that come from having a sick child, noting she was “definitely taking advantage of my rambunctious boy curling up on my lap and staying for longer than a second.” As the well-wishes came in the comments, Otis added, “Thank you SO much for your prayers … I feel so stinkin’ blessed for you and i love you all so much!! #bestfrans.”