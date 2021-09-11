‘Married at First Sight’ Star Fired for ‘Unacceptable’ Behavior

A participant on the UK’s version of Married at First Sight has been removed due to bad behavior. Digital Spy reports that Nikita Jasmine has been removed from the show just two months into taping. A spokesperson for the show says the decision was made for Jasmine to be given the boot due to her “unacceptable” behavior. In a statement, they said: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.”

Jasmine has been in several arguments or situations that have escalated since saying “I Do” to Ant at the altar. The statement continues, explaining: “During filming, a situation escalated off-camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behavior. As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologized and resolved the situation with those involved.”

The report points out another situation that escalated involving Jasmine. In one scene, she was threatens to quit the show as the newlyweds met up at a first dinner party after their honeymoons. She tells the camera crew, “Can I just say, think before you speak, because for all you haters, me and Ant did have a lush honeymoon apart from that one day. But the rest of the eight, nine days we were there were wicked. So all of yous with hate, f— yous all!”

Jasmine has been vocal about her distrust of the process after being matched with Ant. She told viewers she yearned for a man who stands 6ft tall with muscles, nice teeth, and green eyes. But once she saw Ant, she told the cameras, “They’ve just done the total opposite of what I’ve asked for.”

Her personality is known, with the Chanel 4 promotional materials for the show describing Jasmine as having “sassiness, confidence and lots of opinions.” Jasmine and Ant are one of eight couples in the current season. The season premiered last month. Jasmine did not provide an official comment when the report went live.