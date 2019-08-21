‘Married at First Sight’: Keith Makes Confession About Marriage to Iris in Exclusive Clip

Keith Manley is still feeling unsure about his future with wife Iris Caldwell as he tries to determine if the Married at First Sight matchmakers may have made a mistake when it comes to pairing their emotional maturities. In an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Keith opens up about his marriage so far to mom Mary in a heart-to-heart conversation.

“It’s a huge transition,” Keith tells his mom of getting married in such an unconventional way, “and there are a lot of different things that I just wasn’t able to be prepared for.”

Asked about the challenges the newlyweds are facing, Keith admits, “We’re still trying to figure out if we’re on the same page when it comes to emotional maturity.”

Mary responds, “So do you have discussions about where you both are emotionally?” which her son answers, “We talk about it a little bit. It’s only been a small about of time so far.”

There to lend to a wise word, Mary advises her son, “That’ll be something that you guys work out together.”

“But yeah, you are really cramming years of learning into just a few weeks,” she adds. “So my heart goes out to both of you because that’s a lot. I think it’s just key that you continue to try to get to know each other.

While Keith says Iris is an “amazing person,” he knows she deserves someone who wants to “learn her in and out, and give her what she needs.”

“Well she is a wonderful woman, but does Iris make you happy?” his mom asks, forcing Keith to admit, “I don’t know.”

Is there a future for Keith and Iris beyond the Married at First Sight experiment?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

